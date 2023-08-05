Russian-Austrian opera singer Anna Netrebko is suing New York’s Metropolitan Opera, from which she was removed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, seeking $360,000 in damages to the theater and its director.

Opera responded in a statement, saying the lawsuit has no basis. The BBC reports it. Netrebko has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions, but condemned the invasion of Ukraine after pressure from the Met. In 2014, she donated money to a theater in the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and was photographed holding a pro-Russian rebel flag. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, she was urged to speak out against Putin and the war, but she has never spoken out clearly on the matter.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday in Manhattan District Court and alleges defamation, breach of contract, among others, and seeks hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for lost performance and trial costs. The 51-year-old singer says the Met has caused her “severe mental anguish and emotional distress,” including “depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, pain and emotional distress.”

She also claims that the Met and its director “damaged Netrebko’s relationship with the public, including by encouraging protests against her performances,” and that her criticism of the war caused her to lose contracts with Russian theater companies.

The soprano had already filed a complaint about the incident last year through the Musical Artists Union of America, the union that represents opera artists. Following that complaint, in February, the Met was ordered to pay him more than $200,000 (about €181,000) for 13 canceled shows due to a contractual arrangement known as “pay or play,” which requires institutions to pay the artists even if they later decide not to use them. The Met had argued that “Ms Netrebko was not entitled to the payment due to her refusal to comply with the company’s request to sue Mr Putin”. Instead, Netrebko’s request for an additional $400,000 (approximately €360,000) in fees for engagements in upcoming seasons that had been discussed but not formally agreed upon, including lead roles in Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” and “Tosca,” was denied. Verdi’s Macbeth and Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades. Netrebko’s complaint filed on Friday said the Met still owes him those additional sums, as well as compensation for her emotional distress and damage to her reputation. In her complaint, the artist accuses the Met and her general manager, Peter Gelb, of having criticized her in the media and of having conducted a “smear crusade” against her. Her lawsuit alleges that even after the soprano publicly stated that she opposed the war, Gelb spoke on the phone about her and asked her to specifically denounce Putin. “Gelb said if Netrebko made such a statement, the Met would continue its relationship with her,” the complaint documents read. To the request, “Netrebko replied that she, as a Russian citizen, could not make such a statement.” The denunciation is Netrebko’s latest effort to rehabilitate her self-image. The singer still has a busy international performing schedule, mainly in Europe, but since the invasion she has faced cancellations and protests elsewhere as well, including some Asian countries.