The United States considers further sanctions on Russia following the death of Alexei Navalny. Joe Biden declared this while answering journalists' questions upon his arrival by helicopter at the White House. “We already have sanctions, but yes we are considering additional sanctions“said the American president.

As for domestic politics, Biden hopes that the death of the Russian dissident can have a positive impact on Republicans by making them change their orientation on US aid to Ukraine. “I hope so, but I'm not sure anything will change,” he said. Of course, if the Republican majority in the House did not approve the aid package it would be “a big mistake”, Biden said, answering a question from a journalist who asked him if the Republicans will have “blood on their hands” if they do not approve the 60 billion dollars for Kiev: “I would not use this term, but they are making a big mistake by not responding, the way they they turn their backs on the threat of Russia, they turn their backs on NATO, they turn their backs on our commitments. It's just shocking,” he concluded, “I've never seen anything like it.”

Regarding a possible meeting with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, who has so far refused to send the funding agreement approved in the Senate to the floor for a vote, he replied: “I will certainly be happy to meet with him if he has anything to to say”.