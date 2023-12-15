Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who led the former Republican president's campaign to invalidate the 2020 election results, was ordered Friday to pay about $148 million to two female campaign workers he defamed. Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, two election workers from the southeastern state of Georgia, had asked for at least $24 million each in federal court in Washington. According to US media, the jury awarded each of them nearly $17 million in compensation, $20 million for pain and suffering and a total of $75 million in damages.

Reading a statement outside court, Ms Moss described the “devastating” years she and her mother endured because of “Rudy Giuliani's lies”. “The flame that Giuliani lit with those lies, and which he passed on to many others to fuel it, has changed every aspect of our lives, our homes, our families, our jobs, our sense of security and our healthcare mental”. Based on a video that showed the mother and daughter passing an object – which turned out to be a breath mint – while the ballots were being counted, the former New York mayor and prosecutor claimed that the two had a USB stick was exchanged “as if it were doses of heroin or cocaine” to rig the results.

The complainants, both black, described how these accusations, echoed by Donald Trump on social networks, earned them a barrage of insults and threats, often of a racist nature. After acknowledging in July that his accusations against the two election workers were false, Giuliani said on Friday that he had “no doubt that his claims were tenable at the time and still are today,” but that he was barred to try them. “The absurdity of this amount only underlines the absurdity of the entire proceedings. I am therefore confident that, when this case comes before a fair court, it will be overturned very quickly,” he said, indicating his intention to appeal appeal. Asked whether he regretted the attacks on the two women, he acknowledged that “those comments were abhorrent” but said he was in no way responsible for them. “Rudy Giuliani was not the only one spreading lies about us and others need to be held accountable, but that will come later,” Ruby Freeman said.