The sentence to pay 148 million in compensation for defamation to the two former Georgia scrutineers hits Rudy Giuliani who has already been broke for months and is unable to pay the millions in legal fees for the lawsuits arising from his very active role as Donald Trump's lawyer in the appeals against the 2020 election results. It is no coincidence that his lawyers told the jurors in the final speech that accepting the 43 million requested by the prosecution would have marked “the end of Giuliani”, would have been “the civil equivalent of the death penalty “. In response, the jury tripled the figure.

It is unclear how the former mayor of New York, who has already been forced to put his Manhattan apartment up for sale, will be able to pay this amount. Also because there are other, even more serious, defamation cases that he is facing, such as those against the electoral machine companies, which Giuliani has accused of being at the center of the alleged electoral fraud.

The most pressing issue for the former prosecutor, and a lawyer himself, even if suspended from the bar for the way in which he supported unfounded arguments on electoral fraud, is that of the legal costs that he is unable to pay. So much so that he was sued by his own former lawyers who are demanding 1.4 million in unpaid fees.

“There are a lot of bills he's not paying,” Adam Katz, one of the lawyers who continues to represent Giuliani, admitted to the judges last August, when it emerged that the former mayor had approached Trump to ask, without success, financial help to cover his legal expenses.

But now the sum of $148 million to be paid to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two former African-American Georgia poll workers subjected to racist and violent attacks by Giuliani over alleged fraud, exceeds any previous debt. Leaving the courthouse, Trump's former lawyer said he was “pretty confident that when this case gets in front of a fair court it will be overturned at top speed, and this huge amount will help.”

The jury, which sat for 10 hours, ruled that the two women should receive $37 million each for emotional problems and stress caused by Giuliani's defamation. And he also added 75 million in punitive damages. When the sentence, and the amount, was read to the district judge who presided over the trial, Beryl Howell, she appeared amazed by the amount of compensation.