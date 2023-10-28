Robert Card, the 40-year-old who killed 18 people at a restaurant and bowling alley on Main on Wednesday night, has died. After a massive manhunt lasting over 48 hours, police found the body of the former Army reservist. According to CNN, Card was shot in the head. The body was found lying in a wood in Lisbon, twelve kilometers from Lewiston where he had committed the massacre, and not far from the materials recovery center from where he had recently been fired. The hunt for Card was massive, in addition to the state police, the FBI also mobilized several agents. The Coast Guard was activated and rivers and waterways in the area were searched. Card’s home was surrounded for several hours on Thursday evening but it was eventually determined that no one was inside. The police received as many as 530 reports of sightings. Yesterday afternoon a note was found in which the former reservist said that he did not “expect that he would be found alive”.

After the discovery of the note, the authorities relaxed the lockdown order for the population in several areas of Maine.

Meanwhile, all 18 victims of the massacre have been identified. And there are details about the weapon used in the assault. This is a Ruger SFAR rifle loaded with .308 high-powered ammunition, a caliber used by military snipers and hunters. It is larger and more powerful than the machine guns used by soldiers and police special forces (SWAT) teams.

Card had purchased the weapon – found in his car, a Subaru Outback – legally a few days before he was hospitalized for mental disorders. In the summer, in fact, he spent fifteen days in an ad hoc center after he complained of “hearing voices” and threatened to attack the unit and the Army Reserve barracks where he served, Camp Smith in Cortland in New York State.