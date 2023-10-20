The United States House of Representatives still has not elected its president. This Friday, October 20, legislators rejected, for the third time, the candidacy of hard-line conservative Jim Jordan. His own block removed its support and for now they do not have a name in their sights. The political crisis complicates the situation of Joe Biden’s Government, which is, for the moment, without a Legislative Branch that reacts to his requests, mainly regarding aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Without support, you are out of the race. That Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio and ally of former President Donald Trump, is president of the United States House of Representatives is no longer an option even for his own bloc, which withdrew support for him in an internal vote, this Friday, October 20 .

The House of Representatives is made up of a Republican majority, a majority that is fragmented and has not achieved consensus for more than two weeks to elect a speaker, after Kevin McCarthy was removed from office on October 3.

In the first vote, on Tuesday, October 16, Jordan received 200 votes from Republicans. The next day, on his second attempt, 199 votes. By this Friday, he dropped to 194. About 20 legislators, colleagues from his party, did not support his candidacy.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary and a staunch ally of Donald Trump, listens to lawmakers announce their votes as he loses the third vote in his bid to become House speaker, in the Washington Capitol, on Friday. October 20, 2023. AP – J. Scott Applewhite

Frustrated with the result, Republicans organized a closed-door meeting, in which they decided – and put to a vote – whether Jordan would continue as their candidate. But his aspiration for the position no longer had any basis: 112 voted to revoke his nomination.

The now former candidate for the Presidency of the Lower House said that it had been an honor to be nominated, but his group had informed him that he had to abandon the race.

“Yes, unfortunately, Jim will no longer be the nominee. We will have to return to the table,” said McCarthy, after the resolution of the game. “I have never seen so much damage done to a few people by their own personalities, by their own fear of what is happening,” he added, referring to Republicans who did not support Jordan.

“We are in a very bad position as a party, one that has won the majority, one that the United States has trusted. A mere eight people have put us in this position,” he lamented.

It will take at least eight more days to return to a vote with another Republican candidate. But, according to McCarthy, he doesn’t have a name in his sights yet. “We are talking about the third person in the line of candidates for the Presidency,” he explained.

Biden’s requests for financing for Ukraine and Israel on hold

The position of president of the House of Representatives has been vacant for more than 15 days, following the dismissal of Kevin McCarthy after two controversial votes, one of them, which allowed the Biden Government not to close early.

Disputes over choosing a leader are far from being resolved. Meanwhile, the Government faces a complex political scenario that prevents, for now, the execution of some of the US president’s promises.

Biden has announced plans to ask Congress this week for economic aid for Israel in the fueled conflict with Hamas. But he has also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he will continue US support for his country. He did so after the budget extension that the Chambers of Congress approved – to avoid the closure of the Government – did not include the item for support for Ukraine.

As long as the House remains closed, Biden’s promises cannot be fulfilled.

The president of the United States also faces internal challenges. In mid-November, Congress will have to approve the budget or risk a federal government shutdown, again. Republicans predict the House could remain closed until this vote is due.

Reuters, AP, EFE and local media