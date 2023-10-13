political crisis in the USA



Republican Steve Scalise ended his candidacy for president of the US House of Representatives late on October 12, after the most radical conservatives refused to endorse the party’s candidate, plunging the Republican majority into a crisis. deeper chaos, with the House unable to function.

Scalise communicated his decision to his GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting late Thursday and flatly refused to announce support for anyone else, including his main rival, Congressman Jim Jordan, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. hardliner backed by Donald Trump who had already told his colleagues that he would no longer seek the position.

The next steps are uncertain, as the House is essentially closed as the Republican majority attempts to elect a speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from the position.

“I just shared with my colleagues that I am withdrawing my name as a candidate for president-designate,” Scalise said as he left the closed-door meeting at the Capitol.

Republican stagnation

Scalise, R-Louisiana, said the Republican majority “has yet to come together and it’s not there.”

He had been working furiously to secure the votes after being nominated by the majority of his colleagues, but after hours of private meetings over two days and late into the night at the Capitol it was clear that lawmakers were not budging. his refusal to support him.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks to reporters as he announces that he is ending his campaign to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives after a Republican meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 12. October 2023. © AP / Jose Luis Magana

“There are still people who have their own agendas,” Scalise said. “And I was very clear, we have to get everyone to put their agendas aside and focus on what this country needs.”

Asked if he would support Jim Jordan, another of the candidates for the seat vacated by Kevin Mccarty, Scalise said: “It has to be people who are not doing it for themselves and for their personal interest.”

He said he would press quickly for a resolution. “But it wasn’t going to happen. It wasn’t going to happen today. It wasn’t going to happen tomorrow. It has to happen soon, but I have withdrawn my name.”

Frustrations have been growing as the crisis worsened and Republicans lost another day without the House speaker. Scalise was trying to get more than 100 votes, the majority of those who supported Jordan.

But many hardliners, following Trump’s lead, have become entrenched in a protracted fight to replace McCarthy following his historic ouster from office. They argued that Scalise was no better choice for majority leader, that he should focus on his health as he battles cancer and that he was not the leader they would support. No vote was planned in the House.

McCarthy said afterward that Scalise would remain as majority leader, but had no other advice for his colleagues.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, as House Republicans continue to grapple with choosing his successor. © AP/J. Scott Applewhite

“I just think the conference as a whole needs to figure out its issues, solve them and elect the leader,” he said.

Governance crisis in the US Lower House

The House of Representatives enters its second week without a president and is essentially unable to function, and political pressure is mounting on Republicans to back down, reassert majority control and govern Congress.

Action is needed to fund the government or face the threat of a federal shutdown within a month. Lawmakers also want Congress to issue a strong statement supporting Israel in the war against Hamas, but a bipartisan resolution has been sidelined by gridlock in the House of Representatives. The White House is expected to soon ask for money for Israel, Ukraine and replenishing the US weapons arsenal.

The situation is not very different from that at the beginning of the year, when McCarthy faced a similar reaction from another group of far-right people who ended up voting in favor of his election as speaker of the House, and then caused his historic downfall.

But the math this time is even more daunting. Scalise, whom some colleagues consider a hero for having survived a shooting against lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in 2017, won the closed-door Republican vote 113-99. But McCarthy, R-Calif., noted that Scalise, a longtime rival, had indicated he would have 150 votes behind closed doors but fell short of that mark.

Members of the House of Representatives hold a candlelight vigil for Israel outside the US Capitol building in Washington, United States, on October 12, 2023. © Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

Scalise would have needed 217 votes to reach a majority that would likely be needed in a floor battle with Democrats. The chamber is closely divided 221-212, with two vacancies, meaning Scalise could lose only a few Republicans to opposition from Democrats who are certain to support their own leader, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Absences ahead of the weekend could reduce the necessary majority threshold.

Reactions to Scalise’s non-election

Exasperated Democrats, who have been watching and waiting for the Republican majority to recover from McCarthy’s impeachment, urged them to figure it out, warning them that the world is watching.

“House Republicans have to end the GOP civil war, now,” Jeffries said.

“House Democrats have continued to make clear that we are ready, willing and able to find a bipartisan path forward,” he said, urging that the House reopen and change GOP-driven rules that allowed a single lawmaker to put in place the process to remove the president of the House is underway.

While Congress remained inactive, Republicans spent a second day behind closed doors, arguing and airing grievances, but without following their own party’s norms or uniting around the candidate.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said the meetings had been marked by “emotional” objections to voting for Scalise.

“It’s not because of their personal grievances, but that’s unfortunately what I keep seeing,” he said.

Some Republicans simply took their packed lunches.

Jordan, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus who was endorsed by Trump in the House speaker race, announced that he did not plan to continue running for the leadership position.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives at a meeting of House Republican members on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Washington. ©AP/Mark Schiefelbein

“We have to come together and support Steve,” Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters before the closed-door session.

It was the clearest endorsement from Jordan, who had earlier offered to give his rival a nomination speech on the floor, privately telling lawmakers he would vote for Scalise and encouraging his colleagues to do the same.

But it was not enough to convince the holdouts.

Why are Republicans not convinced with Scalise?

A handful of hardliners announced they were sticking with Jordan, McCarthy or someone other than Scalise.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, reaffirmed his support for Trump as speaker; It is not necessary for the position to fall to a member of Congress.

Trump, the favorite for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, repeatedly discussed Scalise’s health during a radio interview that aired Thursday.

“Well, I like Steve. I like them both very much. But the problem, you know, Steve is a man who is in serious trouble, from the point of view of his cancer,” Trump said on the host’s radio show from Fox News Brian Kilmeade.

Scalise has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is being treated.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult, maybe in either case, for anyone to get it,” Trump said. “And then you end up in one of these crazy stalemates. It’s a very interesting situation.”

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate in 2024, Donald Trump, gestures at the end of a campaign event at Club 47 USA in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 11, 2023. © AFP/ Giorgio Viera

Trump was otherwise expected to take a hands-off approach to the GOP infighting once Scalise, rather than his pick of Jordan, became the nominee, according to a person familiar with Trump’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Many Republicans want to avoid the spectacle of a messy House fight like the exhausting fight in January when McCarthy became president.

But others said it was time for Republicans to come out from behind closed doors and vote.

“Stop dragging it out,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said on social media. “If Kevin McCarthy had to go 15 rounds, then the next Speaker of the House should be able to do the same or more if necessary.”

AP