Rather than providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, the United States should ensure that the Strip is subjected to nuclear bombing like “Nagasaki and Hiroshima” at the end of World War II: these are the shocking words uttered by Michigan Republican Congressman Tim Walberg and recorded during a meeting with a relatively small group of his constituents, the Guardian reported. Words that caused a storm, even if the deputy tried to correct the situation. The United States, Walberg argued, should not spend a cent on humanitarian aid in Gaza and would be better off using the funds to help Israel, America's “greatest ally, probably, anywhere in the world.”

“It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima,” the lawmaker said, urging it to be ended quickly. Walberg also hoped to use the funds for Kiev rather than for humanitarian purposes to quickly defeat Vladimir Putin. Once the video of Walberg's statements went viral, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States, condemned his words as a “clear call to genocide.” “This … should be condemned by all Americans who value human life and international law,” CAIR executive director Dawud Walid said in a statement.

Numerous criticisms have arrived on the web. Walberg replied that the media had distorted his comments and explained that he had used “a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as quickly as possible, adding that I remain firm in my beliefs and alongside the our allies.”