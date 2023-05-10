New York Republican lawmaker George Santos, famous for the web of falsehoods he concocted to get elected, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 13 counts, the Justice Department reported.

the thirteen counts have to do with crimes of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false testimony, according to the official document.

Santos will appear this afternoon before a federal judge in the district of Central Islip, in Suffolk County, in eastern New York.

George Santos, the Republican congressman whose lies have made big headlines in the media since his election last year, he was indicted by the Department of Justice, local media reported Tuesday, a day later, authorities reported his arrest and indictment on thirteen counts.

Santos, 34 years old. He acknowledged fabricating a good part of his biography, including his real name, his religion (he falsely claimed to be Jewish), his schooling and his work experience when running for congress last year for a House seat, representing areas of Long Island, New York.

The Department of Justice remembers that Santos is innocent until proven guilty, but if that happens “He faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in jail for the most serious charges.”

Santos will appear this Wednesday afternoon before a federal judge in the district of Central Islip, in the New York county of Suffolk (Long Island) for which he had been elected in the 2022 elections by the Republican Party, which has not yet been elected. disavowed in Washington despite mounting evidence against him.

The congressman too is charged with embezzling and falsifying campaign funds and sexually harassing a man who was allegedly offered employment by his office and later backed down when he rejected his advances.

Santos has rejected resignationr, despite calls from other congressmen, both from the Republican Party to which he belongs, and from Democrats. In an interview with television presenter Piers Morgan earlier this year, he admitted to lying on his resume.

“I’ve been a terrible liar” on some issues, he acknowledged. “It wasn’t about fooling people, it was about being accepted by the party.“, he explained.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Republican Kevin McCarthy said he would “review the charges” before considering whether or not Santos should be removed from Congress.

EFE