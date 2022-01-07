US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the decision of the Kazakh authorities to seek help from the CSTO to suppress unrest in the country with the words of “history” and “Russians”. His words lead Interfax…

“What is happening there (in Kazakhstan, – approx. “Lenta.ru”) is very different from what we see near the borders of Ukraine. Nevertheless, one of the lessons taught to us by recent history is that when Russia comes to your home, then it is sometimes difficult to get her leaving, ”said the US Secretary of State.

Blinken noted that he did not understand why Kazakhstan needed the help of the CSTO forces.

“The Kazakh authorities have everything to deal with the protests on their own. Therefore, it is unclear why they needed outside help, ”the American diplomat emphasized.

He said that the United States is seeking more information about the situation and will monitor the actions of the CSTO forces. He also urged not to violate human rights.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to rising gas prices for cars. The cost per liter increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, as well as consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, the rallies had escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, turned to the CSTO for help. The army was sent to suppress the demonstrations. A red level of terrorist danger has been introduced in the republic.