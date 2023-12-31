Home page politics

Maximilian Kurz

Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov sees the USA as a Russian enemy – no matter what last name the US president has. © IMAGO/Maksim Konstantinov

Trump or Biden? Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov sees the USA as an enemy of Russia – no matter which president ultimately wins the US elections.

Moscow – Joe Biden against Donald Trump, moderate against hardliner: The US election campaign is picking up speed in the new year. But the US duel between the different candidates apparently leaves the Kremlin cold. In any case, the prominent Kremlin loyalist Vladimir Solovyov stated in a TV program that he did not think it would help Russia if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. Reports about this, among other things Newsweek.

Solovyov: “USA remains our enemy”

Reported in the past Russia State media are mostly more positive about Donald Trump than about the current US President Joe Biden, who recently fired a full broadside against Russia's president. Trump, on the other hand, is said to have had a much closer relationship with Vladimir Putin in the past. The former US president has shocked the public several times with provocative statements about Putin's attack on Ukraine.

Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian presenter and close confidant of Putin, has regularly commented positively on Donald Trump in recent years. The former USPresident is said to have “obviously shared common values ​​and understanding” with Vladimir Putin. Solovyov has now apparently changed his opinion of Trump. In a recent interview, he expressed little optimism that Russia could benefit from Trump's re-election.

USA: No “fans” of Russia and Putin

A video published and translated on X by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, shows Vladimir Solovyov on a talk show. He answered the question of what he thinks a Trump victory in 2024 could mean for the Russian Federation with: “The United States is our enemy. And the president’s last name is not important, it’s a nuance.”

Likewise, according to Gerashchenko's translation, he added: “I would like to remind you that after Trump came to power, he imposed even harsher sanctions than those that came before him. There (in the USA) there are no fans of Russia and Putin.” Solovyov explained: “They perceive us as enemies. Right or wrong, this is no longer a geopolitical question. And we’re not talking about the American people, we’re talking about the American political establishment.”

After the US election: Does Putin want Trump back?

However, according to former US Army General Barry McCaffrey, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be “actively hoping” that Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. In fact, the Kremlin has in the past approved “influence operations aimed at strengthening the candidacy of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, supporting Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the United States.” So said a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Trump has also shown little distance from the Russian ruler recently. During a rally in New Hampshire, the former US President quoted Putin criticizing the numerous criminal charges against the American presidential candidate. “Even Vladimir Putin … says that Biden's – and this is a quote – politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy .” Putin made the comment quoted by Trump at an economic forum in September. However, Putin did not mention Biden by name in the original quote.