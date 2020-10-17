Four months before the expiry of the last major nuclear disarmament treaty, the US government rejected a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend it. Putin’s proposal to extend the New Start Treaty without freezing the number of nuclear warheads was “a bummer,” said US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, on Friday.

“We hope that Russia will reassess its position before a costly arms race sets in.”

Russian President Putin had previously offered an unconditional extension of the New Start Agreement on nuclear disarmament by one year without preconditions. He is proposing to extend the existing agreement with the United States for at least a year to allow for comprehensive negotiations, Putin said on Friday, according to the Kremlin.

New Start is the last remaining nuclear disarmament agreement between the US and Russia and expires next February. The agreement has worked well so far, Putin said at a meeting with the National Security Council on Friday.

It would be “extremely unfortunate” if it were no longer effective. When the treaty expires, all restrictions on the use of strategic nuclear weapons are removed. Nothing would stand in the way of an arms race between the USA and Russia. Despite several months of talks, the two states are at odds over an extension of the agreement. The US has also proposed including China in the treaty.

A few days ago the US announced that there was an agreement in principle with Russia on an extension. However, US negotiator Marshall Billingslea made a limitation or “freeze” of the Russian nuclear arsenal a condition.

Moscow rejected this at the time as “unacceptable”. The so-called New Start Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was signed in 2010 and is the last major agreement between the USA and Russia to control their nuclear weapons.

In the disarmament agreement, Russia and the United States committed themselves to reducing the number of their nuclear warheads to a maximum of 1,550 – about 30 percent less than in the previous Sort treaty of 2002. In addition, the number of delivery systems was to be reduced to 800 each. Washington and Moscow ended an initial round of negotiations on the future of New Start in June with no tangible results. The US government insists on China’s participation in the disarmament talks. (AFP, Reuters)