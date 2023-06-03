In the USA, in Tacoma in the state of Washington, one woman suffering from tuberculosis was arrested after refusing for more than a year to undergo treatment or isolation. VM, the initials by which she is identified in court documents, has been assigned to a negative-pressure room, specially equipped for isolation, testing and treatment, in the Pierce County Jail, according to the health department. quoted by local media. For her freedom may still be an option, but only if he agrees to cure the infection.

This is the third time a court order was needed to force a person into treatment in the past two decades, the health department said. At the moment the charges against VM are not criminal in nature. The court order authorizing her arrest indicates that the woman will be held in quarantine for no longer than 45 daysor even for a shorter time in case tests establish that it no longer poses a threat to public health.