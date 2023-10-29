Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 7:02

When Jennifer Byrne, owner and technician at Comfy Heating and Cooling, gets a call to repair a relatively new air conditioning system, one of the first questions she asks is whether the house has been recently renovated.

In West Philadelphia, USA, Byrne has encountered botched renovations where installers skipped steps such as pressure testing after installation. This can cause ice buildup and leakage of cooling chemicals called refrigerants.

“This is an extremely common problem here. People usually say that they bought a house that was disturbed, and there are all kinds of things wrong, like the air conditioning freezing,” says Byrne, referring to the build-up of ice.

“They try to do it as cheaply as possible,” he added, as he removed the equipment from his truck.

It’s not a small problem. When refrigerant gases leak like this, they are highly destructive to Earth’s sensitive atmosphere. They are “the most potent greenhouse gases known to modern science,” as one scientific paper describes it, and they are increasing fast.

One of the most common, with the unfriendly name of R-410A, is 2,088 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide from burning coal and gasoline. So one of the essential ways people keep cool is by making the world hotter and more unstable.

This is why the Clean Air Act prohibits the intentional release of most refrigerants. When the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) required that a family of chemicals be phased out by 85% by 2036, pressure was created to develop and disseminate cleaner alternatives.

Byrne’s truck is loaded with tools, containers, hoses and special sealed cylinders, including an industrial-standard pink one that contains the potent R-410A. When she fixes a leaking A/C unit, she drains the remaining refrigerant in one of the cylinders to remain safely stored while she disassembles the unit.

Home air conditioners, however, are just one of the ways that refrigerant gas enters the atmosphere, measurably raising levels and contributing to an increase in extreme weather conditions.

Cars are another source of these super pollutants, according to Eckhard Groll, a refrigeration expert and mechanical engineering coordinator at Purdue University. Air-conditioning systems in gasoline-powered vehicles are “leak-prone,” and on average, about 25% of the refrigerant gas in all cars leaks each year. With more than 200 million gasoline cars in the US alone, Groll calculates that this would equate to approximately 45,000 tons of refrigerant gas entering the atmosphere each year.

Supermarkets are the second biggest source of leaks, because they are large, and extensive pipes transport the refrigerant to each refrigerated display. Danielle Wright, executive director of the North American Council on Sustainable Refrigeration, an advocacy group, says that approximately 25% of the refrigerant gas in an average supermarket leaks each year, which confirms a document from the Environmental Protection Agency of 2011.

“I wouldn’t say (supermarkets) are necessarily saving money, but let’s put it this way: It’s cheaper to let refrigerant gas leak than to build a leak-proof system,” says Wright.

The need to minimize refrigerant gas leakage has driven an industry of reuse and recovery. One of these companies in the USA is A-Gas Rapid Recovery, which has facilities in Dallas, Texas, Toledo, Ohio, and Punta Gorda, Florida, among others.

Refrigerants can be used many times and last for 30 years, says Mike Armstrong, president of A-Gas in the Americas. The company collects refrigerant and tanks across the country and further drains, purifies and recovers the chemicals, then ships the recycled product.

“In the past, some technicians would literally just cut the pipe and release the gas into the atmosphere,” says Anthony Nash, training manager at the A-Gas network. Now, “the EPA and the regulation that applies to all of us make this not only illegal, but also unethical,” he says.

Refrigerant fluid that cannot be reused goes through a process at extremely high temperatures, called pyrolysis, in which the gases are destroyed. Business is booming.

“The industry is probably going to increase four to five times in the next two years,” says Armstrong.

SUSTAINABLE REPLACEMENTS

At the same time, the chemical industry is looking for substitutes. So far, some are much better on the climate front, but they could have other negative aspects, such as being flammable, and their long-term impact on the environment is not yet known.

Several researchers are considering carbon dioxide itself as a refrigerant gas. But Groll points out that it needs to be under extremely high pressure, which requires different systems.

Carbon dioxide would be great if “it was being removed from the atmosphere,” according to Christopher Cappa, a professor of environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis. “But if we’re just producing it as refrigerant gas, then that wouldn’t necessarily be as good.”

“It is possible to think of a future where we would move towards an economy largely free of fossil fuels and our main source of carbon dioxide would be removing it from the atmosphere,” says Cappa.

Today, commercial buyers looking for less polluting refrigeration can find it. “It’s a ball in the face of the goal, a known technology that is ready for the market,” says Wright.

But when it comes to air conditioning, the story is different. Wright alleges that lobbying efforts by chemical and HVAC equipment manufacturers, as well as certain codes and standards, have stalled the development of cleaner refrigerants for air conditioning equipment in the United States.

But a large manufacturer, called Trane Technologies, says it has been working intensely to find less polluting alternatives, has already selected one that is 78% less harmful than the current one, and will gradually adopt it in devices from 2024 onwards.

Jarad Mason, assistant professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, is working cooperatively with fellow researchers to develop a refrigerant that is actually a solid in place of vapor. The mineral perovskite is effective at absorbing heat under low pressure, allowing it to cool the environment.

Research into solid refrigerants is in its infancy, but Mason is optimistic about its potential because it could be used in refrigerators, commercial buildings, and homes.

“The demand for heating and cooling is only going to increase, and it is absolutely vital that we have sustainable and cost-effective ways of providing this to everyone in the world,” he says.