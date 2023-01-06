Usa, a stalemate like this in the House has not been recorded since 1859

Failed for the eleventh time consecutive from his party colleagues, the Republican Kevin McCarthy is breaking all negative records at the Roomit is the first Speaker to not be elected in the first round for a hundred years and such a long wait to elect a high representative did not register since 1859. But it’s still not the longest ever. To elect Massachusetts Representative Nathaniel to lead the House Banksin the 1855it took two months and 133 votes with the white smoke arriving only on February 2, 1856 when Banks got the better of Representative William by 103 votes to 100 Aikenof South Carolina. There Room of US representatives approved a motion adjourning the vote for the election of its new Speaker at noon of Epiphany (6pm in Italy).

A new slap for the official Republican majority candidate, 57-year-old Kevin McCarthywhich not even in the 11th and last vote was able to scratch the wall of rebels of the Grand Old Party and stopped at 200 votes. The leader of the Democratic minority, Hakeem jeffriesfilled up ‘his’ 212 votes, seven votes going to Kevin Hernbacked by the GOP rebels, one to Donald Trump and 12 more to various candidates. Negotiations will go on for the fourth day to try to finally get a white smoke for the leadership of the Lower house regained with difficulty from Grand Old Party in the Midterm vote.

