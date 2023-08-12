The times of the war in Ukraine? Read the F-16 case





The United States is ready for a new war front: the training on US soil of Ukrainian pilots who fly F-16 fighters, supplied by NATO to Kiev in the fight against Russia. The White House explained it on Friday. We are talking about a multi-step process that requires complex preparation and non-trivial logistical organisation.

The news was reported by both CNN and Reuters and opens a new scenario on US involvement in the conflict.

So far Denmark and the Netherlands have been training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters. Just as the United Kingdom provides training in technical English to Ukrainian pilots separately, since vehicle instrumentation and user manuals are in English. But it seems that the general standards of the European partners, the timing and the objectives do not fully satisfy the US, in addition, the European training possibilities would be running out.

US national security spokesman John Kirby explained the commitment to journalists who asked him: “The reason we are doing this is part of a longer and broader effort to improve Ukraine’s defense and military capabilities at long term”. But adding: “It will take some time for the planes to appear in Ukraine and be integrated into the air fleet”. “This is a multi-stage process and we are committed to helping our allies carry this process forward as quickly as possible”.”The president (J.Biden, ed) has approved the supply of these fourth generation aircraft to Ukraine and we looked forward to moving forward by providing Ukraine with that capability in the long term.”

Ukrainian servicemen already proficient in the languages ​​or prepared for the technical language will be able to participate in the training. However, the exact moment of the beginning of the training remains unknown.

Last Friday, the Washington Post, citing senior Ukrainian and military officials, said the first group of 6 Ukrainian pilots would complete training on American F-16 fighters no earlier than next summer. According to the US newspaper, pilots will start training on fighters only in January, preparation will take 6 months. The second group of Ukrainian pilotsas the newspaper notes, will only be trained by the end of next year.

According to the American newspaper, there is a disconnect between Europe’s supporters of Ukrainewho envision F-16s as a key tool in the country’s long-term defense, and Kiev, which has desperately demanded that the jets reach the battlespace as soon as possible, considering them essential for the current fight against the Russian occupation forces. The question is therefore whether the battle with the F-16s should be carried out in a defense function, in the long term or on the war front.

US President Joe Biden, after refusing to accept Ukrainian appeals for the F-16 for more than a year, has reversed course by supporting the idea of ​​training Ukrainian pilots in the US.

The Washington Post he also reported that Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhny, would criticize the Western partners who intended to defend Ukraine without air power. Without fighter jets like the F-16, argue the Ukrainian military, it is not possible to compete in sky battles with the Russians.

Low-flying Russian helicopters got the better of

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line. The condition of war does not allow for an easy organization of the process. US officials interviewed by the US newspaper blamed at least part of the delay on Ukraine. Only 8 out of 32 pilots would be subjected to English language proficiency tests those who have been assessed as having adequate language skills; the rest would require more education. This case relating to the F-16 also raises many doubts about the timing of the war in Ukraine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

