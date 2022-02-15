The 68-year-old man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and drugging his victims between the ages of 9 and 12

A former US navy captain found guilty of raping Cambodian girls was sentenced to 210 years in prison. Michael Joseph Pepe, 68, was sentenced by the Los Angeles federal court in a retrial on new charges after the previous sentence was overturned on appeal in 2018. Yesterday the man – in federal custody since 2007 – was tried. guilty of sexually assaulting and drugging his victims, who were between 9 and 12 years old at the time of the abuse. District Judge Dale S. Fisher called Pepe’s actions “monstrous” and “horrific”, pointing out that what the former Marine did to preteen girls was “torture”.

During the trial last August, eight victims who arrived in the US from Cambodia testified that Pepe raped, drugged, bound and beaten them in Phnom Penh when they were minors (some were just 9 years old). The man from Oxnard, California, said he worked part-time at a Cambodian university when he was arrested by local officials in 2006 and then taken to the United States. Convicted two years later on seven counts, the sentence did not come until 2014 for a controversy revealed by prosecutors. Then, it was overturned in 2018, but after a retrial the man was found guilty of traveling abroad with the intent of having sex with minors.