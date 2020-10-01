The TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden may backfire for both participants. Meanwhile, Facebook is censoring the US president again – because of racism.

a first mood picture. The appearance of the candidates for the US election 2020 caused negative feelings among voters.

Donald Trump or Joe Biden – who is ahead? For the US President there is already the next trouble.

Update from October 1st, 7:23 p.m .: Shortly after the unflattering election campaign debate there is for Donald Trump a setback: Facebook has campaigns for the US President critical remarks towards refugees away. The group stated that the platform did not allow people to be portrayed as a threat to the “safety, health and life” of others because of their origin or immigration status.

The election advertisements said Trump’s challenger Joe Biden of the opposition Democrats is “dangerous for America” ​​because as President he would allow many more refugees from Syria and Somalia into the country. The countries are referred to as “terrorist hot spots” and the current one is also referred to Corona pandemic referenced. This suggests that refugees could pose a health and safety risk to the US.

Facebook had already blocked ads from the Trump campaign team in June that contained a symbol used in Nazi concentration camps for political prisoners. Before US presidential election * (November 3rd) online platforms are under great pressure to counter Hate messages and disinformation online proceed. Facebook has now announced stricter rules for paid content on the process and outcome of the election. Not only would advertisements proclaiming a presidential election winner ahead of time be banned, but also advertisements with which the Outcome of the election should be questioned.

US election 2020: “Worst debate in memory” – media shoot at Trump

Update from October 1st, 10:44 a.m .: The headlines after the TV debate between US presidents Donald Trump and its challenger Joe Biden almost all deal with the argumentative climate between the two. “Trump bulldozes his way through the debate”, “The worst debate in memory”, “A shame” – that is the tenor in the American newspapers.

The New York Times referred to that TV duel as a “debate that cannot be ignored” and sees Trump as the cause of the questionable show. The newspaper accused the president of lying and published various fact checks, several other media outlets came to a similar conclusion.

But not only the liberal media world shot itself at the US presidents one. Even the tabloid, which is more conservative than the camp New York Post headlined “Nasty! – Disgusting! ”Also with Fox News, otherwise often as a favorite station Trumps referred to, opinions differed.

The moderator of the debate, Fox News-Journalist Chris Wallace, was heavily criticized after the TV broadcast, especially for not having control of the conversation. Compared to the New York Times Wallace was disappointed, especially “for the country because it could have been a much more useful evening”. He has never had to go through anything like this evening. Wallace has a good reputation in the USA and is considered an independent journalist.

TV duel: Trump declares himself the winner – Biden stunned: “Embarrassment for the country”

Update from October 1st, 9.47 a.m .: The TV duel between US President Donald Trump and its challenger Joe Biden also makes you sit up and take notice afterwards. In front of journalists on Wednesday in Ohio, Biden described the President’s appearance as an “embarrassment for the country”. He tried everything for 90 minutes to distract. Trump had constantly interrupted him, had only submitted personal attacks. According to the candidate, he has no plan and no ideas Democrats.

president Trump however, still has its very own view of that TV duel. He sees himself as the triumphant of the evening. In the White House garden said Trump on Wednesday: “We easily won the debate last night by any yardstick.” Joe Biden’s appearance called Trump “very weak”.

Update from September 30th, 10:29 pm: Regardless of the picture, the first Quick polls revealed (see original report from September 30th) has become US President Donald Trump* after this TV duel with his challenger Joe Biden to the winner the first debate before US election 2020* explained. “We had the debate last night by any yardstick easily won“, he said republican on Wednesday in the garden of White house.

Looking at Biden – who is running for the Democrats on November 3rd – Trump said, “I think he was very weak. He looked weak, he whined. “Trump said he would also deny the next two TV debates against Biden. If his challenger does not want to participate, that is his decision.

Trump said he did “About six” Seen polls that would have seen him the winner of the debate. It was unclear which surveys he was referring to. In some Twitter polls – those without a scientific basis as unreliable apply – Trump was ahead. In quick polls of the broadcasters CBS and CNN On the other hand, a majority considered Biden to be more successful in the debate than Trump.

The US duel was also discussed in the talk show “Maischberger”. A talk guest compared Donald Trump with Bayern Munich.

US election 2020: polls show drastic reaction to TV duel – devastating rating

Original report from September 30th: Cleveland – The first TV duel in the US may have backfired for both candidates. A first lightning poll among TV viewers in the US suggests this.

Lots of Americans who make the important Campaign appearance in front of the television, for the most part shared a very specific feeling: It must have been exhausting, like them survey of the transmitter CBS revealed. But not only that, the reactions were even more drastic.

TV duel in the US triggers rejection from voters

The CBS lightning poll wanted to know which predominant feeling the respondents had while watching the TV duel. More than two thirds (69 percent) said they were “annoyed” by it. This number suggests that supporters of Trump and Biden might at least agree on this point – even if it was before the US election 2020 there are few points of contact between the political camps. Only 31 percent felt entertained by the debate. The quick poll had other possible answers: 19 percent of those questioned were “pessimistic” and 17 percent said the debate was informative for them.

US election 2020: level of debate does not remain hidden from viewers

No wonder, as the TV duel was characterized by numerous personal attacks and a very harsh tone. US President Donald Trump brought drug allegations against Joe Biden’s son in the game. Biden again, Trump described as “Racists“. Biden was manipulated by the “radical left”, Trump was a “clown”. The moderator had to intervene repeatedly. The level fell several times to a low point and the Voters had a clear opinion on this. The tone of the discussion, in which the Republican incumbent Trump repeatedly interrupted his challenger, 83 percent of those surveyed felt negative, only 17 percent felt positive.

Even before the TV duel in the USA, CBS reported that hardly anyone had the debate tune in to find his favorite ahead of the 2020 US election. Six percent is the proportion of potential viewers who are still undecided. For Trump and Biden, this seemingly small number is still very relevant. Smallest shifts in the electorate favor can be in individual States USA already lead to another election winner.

Who won the first TV duel for the 2020 US election?

So who is that now winner at night? The sober answer is probably: neither of the two presidential candidates. There is a majority for the Democratic challenger Joe Bilden, but he could not even win half of the audience in the first poll. When asked who won the debate, 48 percent named Biden and 41 percent named Trump. For around and ten percent, there was no winner, but a draw. (rm / dpa)

