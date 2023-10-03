Washington DC, United States – This Monday, after the bipartisan approval to approve temporary legislation to avoid the closure of the United States Congress, the most radical wing of the Republican Party, led by Congressman Matt Gaetz, presented a recall motion against the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Kewin McCarthy, who they accuse of being to blame for the approval of the law that prevented the “shutdown” of the Biden Administration. A request that confronts Republicans with a measure not seen in more than a century.

“How would you be different as Speaker of the House compared to Mr. Boehner?” a reporter asked then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in September 2015, as the California Republican was pursuing, and finally abandoned his first attempt at the presidency.

McCarthy laughed as he stood next to outgoing President John Boehner – who had just resigned after facing a threat of impeachment – and joked that he was from a different generation and wouldn’t be as weathered.

Eight years later, McCarthy is finding there are fewer differences between them as he faces a conservative revolt against his presidency.

“If someone wants to impeach me because I want to be the adult in the room, let them try,” McCarthy told reporters Saturday.

And his critics, specifically Rep. Matt Gaetz, are trying to do just that. On Monday, the far-right Republican from Florida announced that he was going to use a procedural tool – called an impeachment motion – to try to remove McCarthy from office.

In a speech on the House floor, Gaetz demanded McCarthy reveal details of an alleged deal with the White House to advance legislation to help fund the war in Ukraine, after the House speaker confided that Democrats will provide the votes necessary to finance the Government.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear who the Speaker of the House works for and it’s not the Republican Conference,” Gaetz said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference just after the House passed a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open, but the measure must first pass the Senate in the Capitol in Washington on Saturday, September 30, 2023. © J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Ignoring the threat, McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol: “I’m focused on doing the job that needs to be done.”

McCarthy said there was “no side deal” on Ukraine, noting that he has not spoken with Biden. Instead, he said he was asked to ensure the “transferability” of existing funds continues and said if there is any problem with that, “we will fix it.”

Here’s what you need to know about how the House can impeach a president:

What is an impeachment motion?

House rules allow any lawmaker — Democrat or Republican — to file a “motion to vacate the speakership,” essentially an attempt to unseat the House speaker from his leadership position through a privilege resolution.

It is a rare and powerful procedural tool that has only been used twice in the last century. But in recent years, conservatives have wielded the motion as a weapon against their leaders.

In January, McCarthy, hoping to appease some hard-right members in his fight for their vote for House speaker, agreed to give just five Republican members the ability to initiate a vote to impeach him. But when that wasn’t enough for his critics, he agreed to lower that threshold to one, the system that has historically been the norm.

Proponents of allowing a single lawmaker to introduce the motion said it promotes accountability, pointing to its long history in the House. The last use of the motion was in 2015, when then-Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a Republican who later became Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, introduced a resolution to declare the president’s office vacant. . Two months later, Boehner said he would resign.

No speaker has ever been removed by impeachment motion.

How does it work?

At any time, a member of the House can introduce a privileged resolution – a designation that gives him priority over other measures – to declare the office of speaker of the House of Representatives vacant.

Once the motion is presented, the legislator can enter the House and request a vote. Such a request would force House leaders to schedule a vote on the resolution within two legislative days.

But there are procedural motions that members of either party could introduce to slow down or stop the process altogether. If those tactics failed and the resolution were put to a vote, a simple majority of the House – 218 votes, when there are no vacant seats – would be needed to remove the president.

Although it has never been successful, the impeachment motion has been used as a political threat against several presidents throughout history, dating back to Republican Joseph Cannon, who first invoked it against himself in 1910. The attempt failed, as his fellow Republicans voted overwhelmingly to keep him as leader. But by drawing the attention of his detractors, Cannon was able to expose them and end the threats against him.

In 1997, Republicans frustrated with then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich considered impeaching him but ultimately decided against it. More recently, the mere whisper of an impeachment motion forced Boehner from office and put McCarthy on the path to the leadership position he holds today.

Who wants to impeach McCarthy and why?

As in the Boehner case, McCarthy’s recall petition began with one man. Gaetz, a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been threatening to introduce the resolution to remove him from the bench since McCarthy was named speaker by the majority of the conference earlier this year.

Gaetz is one of the twenty members who voted against McCarthy round after round in his fight to become speaker. While others eventually relented and voted for McCarthy or present, Gaetz fought until the end.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders at the White House on May 16, 2023. © Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

“All of this will be torpedoed by a person who wants to file an impeachment motion for personal, political reasons, and undermine the will of the conference and the American people, who elected a Republican majority to govern,” the representative said Sunday on ABC. Mike Lawler, Republican of New York, a supporter of McCarthy.

Gaetz and other McCarthy critics say he has failed to be the conservative leader the party needs. They have lashed out at their deal with the White House on raising the debt limit earlier this year and demanded that the House slash spending levels to new lows. The group has also made radical demands to reimagine the US government, which they criticize as “woke and armed.”

Does an impeachment motion have the votes to pass?

At this point, it’s unclear, but there are reasons to be skeptical. No matter how loud or disruptive, the anti-McCarthy faction is only a small minority in a Republican conference that mostly supports him or is willing to let him remain the spokesperson.

Another problem with the push to remove McCarthy is that there is no clear, agreed-upon candidate to take his place. And lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Gaetz would need the support of most Democrats to unseat McCarthy if the motion came to a vote, and it’s far from certain that they would join him.

“The one thing I agree with my Democratic colleagues on is that for the last eight months, this House has been poorly run and we own that and we have to do something about it,” Gaetz said on the floor last week. . “And you know what? My Democratic colleagues will also have a chance to do something about it. And we’ll see if they can bail out our failed speaker.”

Gaetz has been talking to House Democrats across the ideological spectrum in recent weeks trying to gauge what kind of support, if any, he would have from those on the other side of the aisle if he were to introduce his motion and make it to the floor.

“We have not discussed any hypothetical override motion,” Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said at a news conference Saturday. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

If McCarthy were impeached, what would happen next?

The House would enter uncharted territory if an impeachment motion against McCarthy were passed en banc.

The president of the House, according to its rules, is required to maintain a list of people who can act as president pro tempore in the event that the presidency becomes vacant. The list, which curiously is drawn up by the president in office at all times, remains in the possession of the secretary of the House and would be made public if the presidency were vacant.

The first person on that list would be named president pro tempore and their first order of business would be to hold an election for a new president. To do this, the House must vote as many times as necessary for a candidate to obtain the majority of those present and voting for speaker.

In McCarthy’s case, that process lasted 15 rounds in January, an unprecedented number.

New candidates for president could emerge, but there is nothing stopping Republicans from nominating McCarthy again.

*Report from Associated Press (AP)