On April 21, New Mexico prosecutors dismissed charges against actor Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the film ‘Rust’ in 2021. However, the Manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s weapons supervisor, has not changed.

The withdrawal of the charges by New Mexico’s special prosecutors marks what legal experts had called “a logical conclusion to a flawed proceeding.”

An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot on the set of the movie ‘Rust,’ is displayed at a vigil for her in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, on Oct. 23. of 2021. © Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

During a brief presentation, the special prosecutors, Jason Lewis and Mari Morrissey, reported that new elements were disclosed that “require further investigation and forensic analysis” that cannot be completed before a preliminary hearing scheduled for the May 3.

In the filing, investigators did not provide details about the “new facts” that forced the charges in the case to be dropped.

What they did indicate is that it was qualified “without prejudice”, which indicates that any new evidence could lead them to resubmit charges.

Prosecutors dismissed the case “without prejudice,” meaning that any new evidence could prompt them to re-file charges, so the revealed decision does not “absolve the plaintiff of criminal liability.”

Despite the few details from the prosecutors, the Qatari publication ‘Al Jazeera’ indicates that the investigators were forced to dismiss the charges after Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, presented before a judicial body in Santa Fe, evidence of that the reproduction of the single-action Colt .45 long, the weapon used in the film and also known as the ‘Colt Peacemaker’, had been modified with new parts since its manufacture by the Italian gunsmith F. LLI Pietta.

This refutes the prosecution’s argument that the gun was fully operational and could only have been fired if Baldwin recklessly pulled the trigger, the publication added, citing a person familiar with the case.

Regarding this fact, the lawyer Kate Mangels, who is not related to the case, declared to the AP news agency that the opportunity to present new charges against Baldwin is diminishing.

“If they don’t have the evidence now, I don’t see what evidence they will be able to obtain or that they could develop (…) It seems that they already had 30 people on a witness list, a cooperative witness (co-defendant), investigations carried out by various law enforcement agencies the law. This seems to have been pretty well researched already. I can’t imagine what would come up to bring new charges,” added the professional.

New investigation would be addressing the presence of a real bullet on a film set

On the other hand, a fact that the authorities have not been able to determine is how live ammunition got to the .45 caliber revolver made by an Italian company specializing in 19th century reproductions.

According to Reuters, a court official said a court hearing would address the remaining charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the set’s weapons specialist who said she loaded the real bullet into the gun after mistaking it for a fake bullet.

On previous occasions, actor Alec Baldwin has claimed that the gun accidentally discharged after following instructions to aim it at Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Baldwin said he pulled the hammer, but not the trigger, and fired the gun.

In August 2022, an FBI report on the agency’s analysis of the weapon found that, as is common with firearms of that design, it could be fired without pulling the trigger if force was applied to an uncocked hammer, such as letting drop the gun

David Halls, who served as the film’s security coordinator and deputy director, pleaded no contest to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm while receiving a six-month suspended sentence of probation. Hall agreed to cooperate in the investigation into Hutchins’ death.

“Mr. Halls never believed that Mr. Baldwin should be charged with a crime. It was a tragic accident best resolved outside of criminal court,” defense attorney Lisa Torraco said.

Meanwhile, Gutiérrez-Reed’s lawyers issued a statement saying they hope she will be exonerated in the legal process. A preliminary hearing scheduled for May was postponed until August after prosecutors said they needed more time.

“The truth about what happened will come out and questions we have long sought answers to will be answered,” attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said in a statement.

While filming for the movie ‘Rust’ was resumed, Gloria Allred, a lawyer for other relatives of Hutchins who filed their own lawsuit, said she will continue with the civil process.

“Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger and killing her,” Allred said in a statement.

With Reuters, AP and US media