The United States promised Ukraine support and protection in the event of an escalation of “military aggression” by Russia. About it stated press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense following telephone conversations between the military ministers of the two countries.

Thus, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Tartan held a conversation with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin against the background of reports about the pulling of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border. The representative of Kiev during the conversation pointed to the systemic escalation of the situation in the area of ​​the joint forces operation and the unwillingness of Russia to confirm its adherence to the ceasefire regime.

His American counterpart, in turn, noted that Washington is ready to continue to support Kiev “in the face of Russia’s continuing aggression in the Donbass and Crimea.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. “In this way, it is trying to create an atmosphere of threat and, at the same time, pressure during negotiations on a ceasefire and on peace as our value,” he said.

On March 31, The New York Times, citing one of the American officials, reported that Russia was allegedly pulling up its troops to the border with Ukraine.