USA probably wants to supply Israel with rocket kits – precision weapons against Hamas?

The USA probably wants to send Israel kits to modify rockets. The precision weapons could be used to minimize the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Washington, D.C. – Israel could soon rely on precision weapons from the USA in the Gaza Strip: According to a report by the Wall Street Journal already some time ago US Congress received – even before the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7th. In the United States, people apparently expect a positive side effect of a delivery. The Spice weapon system could limit Israel’s attacks Gaza Strip more precise and thus avoid civilian casualties. But there are also opposing voices.

US State Department emphasizes Israel’s right to self-defense

Democratic MP Ilhan Omar has introduced a resolution to condemn arms exports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ignoring U.S. policy demands to “avoid a ground invasion, civilian casualties and the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip,” she said in a press release. “The US already provides $3.8 billion in annual military aid to the Israeli government and has significant influence over its actions,” she stressed. Congress must therefore monitor the arms trade with Israel.

Omar demanded that the United States not allow arms shipments that directly violated international and U.S. law. How CNN Reportedly, Congress was only informed of the ongoing sale of the Spice weapons systems to Israel on October 31, which made it difficult for the US Congress to monitor the delivery.

The US State Department emphasized to the portal Newsweek the right to defend Israel. At the same time, however, it is relevant how the Israeli military is proceeding in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. “And that means applying targeted and cautious approaches to military operations and using systems such as precision-guided munitions that can reduce the risk of civilian harm.”

US weapons for Israel under discussion: conversion to controlled precision weapons

The Spice (“Smart, Precise Impact and Cost E