A death row inmate was executed Thursday in the United States, after the Supreme Court rejected appeals. at the last minute to have his life spared on the grounds that he suffered from a serious mental illness.

Benjamin Cole, 57, was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, the local Department of Corrections said.

Cole had been on so-called Death Row in this south-central US state since 2004 for the murder of his nine-month-old daughter, Brianna. He was accused of killing the girl to silence her for her cries so he could continue playing a video game.

Local journalists who testified as witnesses said Cole made a rambling statement two minutes before receiving the injection, saying “Jesus is my personal lord and savior,” and urging people to “choose Jesus while you still can.” .

“I forgive everyone I’ve hurt,” he murmured, according to reports.

Cole’s lawyers had appealed to the Supreme Court to stay the execution, arguing that Cole suffered from a “debilitating mental illness” and that the US Constitution prohibits the execution of someone who is mentally incompetent.

Cole had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and brain damage, his lawyers said, and his condition had deteriorated to the point where he was “largely catatonic.”

Cole’s claim of incompetence is based on experts who have had no real conversations with him about his execution.

“He can’t manage his own basic hygiene and crawls on the cell floor if he doesn’t have a wheelchair,” they said.

But lower courts rejected claims that Cole was mentally incompetent and the Supreme Court dismissed last-minute appeals to stay the execution without comment.

According to Oklahoma authorities, “Cole’s claim of incompetence is based on experts who have had no real conversations with him about his execution,” stressing that Cole had “very clearly” expressed his understanding of his punishment.”

This is the 12th execution this year in the United States and the fourth in the state of Oklahoma which, after a pause linked to doubts about the legality of its protocol of injection, has several similar procedures planned in the coming months.

