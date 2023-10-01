Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

The USA is avoiding a budget freeze for the time being – at the same time, all aid to Ukraine has been suspended for the time being. The Biden administration warns of the consequences of the Ukraine war.

Washington DC – Just a few hours before an impending budget freeze, the USA prevented the so-called shutdown. The US Congress passed a temporary emergency solution on Saturday (September 30th) – blocking aid in the Ukraine war. The US President signed the interim budget into law shortly before the midnight deadline.

Senate vote: USA prevents shutdown and suspends aid to Ukraine

Despite urgent appeals from Democrats and the White House, Ukraine will not receive any further US aid during the approximately 45-day interim solution. Immediately after the Senate vote, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to release aid for Kiev in a separate law. “Under no circumstances can we allow American aid to Ukraine to be interrupted,” the president warned. He called on Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, to keep his commitment to “the Ukrainian people.”

The Biden administration warns of the consequences of blocking aid to Ukraine. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evan Vucci

“Putin celebrates”: Ukraine could soon lack aid in its offensive against Russia

In view of the ongoing counteroffensive, Ukraine is dependent on financial help from the USA. Suspension of funding would have serious consequences for the war, the Biden administration warned. Only a single Democrat voted against the interim solution – because of the lack of support from Ukraine. Russia could see this as a success. “Putin is celebrating,” said Representative Mike Quigley CNN. “We have 45 days to fix the problem,” he said. However, he considers a change in dynamics to be unlikely.

John Kirby, communications director for the National Security Council, also appealed to the US Congress. These are critical moments of the counteroffensive. Because of the restrictions on aid to Ukraine, Kiev is at risk of missing out on resources for the counteroffensive, Kirby warned. After all, the USA is the main supporter.

Budget freeze: USA escapes shutdown at the last minute

Just three hours before the crucial deadline for a budget freeze, the Senate decided with 88 votes in favor and nine against. Previously, Democrats and Republicans had not agreed for a long time – if they had not decided on an emergency solution at the last minute, the shutdown would have come into force at the beginning of the new budget year. The consequences of a shutdown: the closure of numerous public institutions and unpaid compulsory leave for hundreds of thousands of state employees.

In the past few decades, there have been repeated budget shutdowns in the USA – most recently in December 2018 and January 2019. Under then-President Donald Trump, it was the longest shutdown in US history at 35 days. (dpa/hk)