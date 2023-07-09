Joe Biden allowed himself a day at the beach, in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, together with his wife Jill. A bit of sun and relaxation before having to leave for London, the first stop on his trip to Europe, where he will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The culmination of the mission (July 9-13) will be the participation of the head of the White House in the NATO summit in Vilnius (July 11-12) which will have the expansion of the Alliance at the center of the agenda and probably also the recent American decision to supply cluster munitions in Kiev, from which several of Washington’s partners have distanced themselves



00:46