Usa: presented the B-21 Raider, decisive weapon against China

The United States Air Force presented its new bomber at an event in Palmdale (California) this Friday, the first in more than 30 years, named B-21 Raider and manufactured by Northrop Grumman. It is the most sophisticated fighter aircraft to date. US forces will have up to six aircraft at their disposal in the coming months. The last American-made bomber was the B-2 Spirit, presented in 1988. The Air Force assumes that, in the event of an armed conflict with China, the B-21 Raiders would be the protagonist aircraft of most attacks , as they are specially designed to withstand long flights and have enormous combat capability. Stccording to the manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, the new bomber is equipped to penetrate enemy air defense lines and carry out attacks anywhere in the world. The aircraft has the capability to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons. Each bomber costs $692 million, and the US Air Force plans to buy at least a hundred of them.

“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades. It is a testament to America’s enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the ceremony.. Many details of the aircraft are being kept under wraps, but the aircraft will offer significant advances over existing bombers in the US fleet, as evidenced by Austin in his remarks. He hailed its range—”no other long-range bomber can match its efficiency”—and its durability, saying it is “designed to be the most maintainable bomber ever built.” Like the F-22 and F-35 warplanes, the B-21 features stealth technology, which minimizes an aircraft’s signature through both its shape and the materials it is built with, making it harder to detect for opponents. “Fifty years of advances in low-observable technology have gone into this aircraft,” Austin said. “Even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky.”

The aircraft is also built with an “open system architecture,” allowing for the incorporation of “new weapons that haven’t been invented yet,” he said. Amy Nelson, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, told AFP ahead of the presentation that the B-21 is “designed to evolve.” – ‘American air power‘ – ‘The ‘open architecture’ allows for future integration of improved software (including for range) so the aircraft doesn’t become obsolete so quickly,’ he said. “The B-21 is much sleeker than its predecessors, truly modern. Not only is it dual-capable (unlike the B-2), which means it can fire nuclear or conventionally armed missiles, but it can fire missiles long and short-range, long-range missiles,” Nelson said. There was no mention of the aircraft’s potential for unmanned flight during the ceremony. US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told AFP the plane was “set up for the possibility, but no decision to fly unmanned has been made”.

The maiden flight of a B-21 – “the backbone of our future bomber force” – is expected to take place next year, and the Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 aircraft, Stefanek said. Northrop Grumman said six of the planes are currently in various stages of assembly and testing at its Palmdale facility. The bomber will be a key part of the US “nuclear triad”, which consists of weapons that can be launched from land, air and sea. “For nuclear deterrence, the bomber fleet provides flexibility to the US nuclear posture and redundancy in the event of a failure of any of the other legs,” Nelson said. The “Raider” part of the aircraft’s name honors the 1942 US bomber raid on Tokyo led by then-Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle, the first American attack on Japan’s homeland since the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor the previous year. “On a cold, rainy April morning, four months after Pearl Harbor, 16 US Army bomber planes took off from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific,” Austin said. They “flew more than 650 miles to strike distant enemy targets, and the Doolittle Raiders, as they came to be known, displayed the strength and range of American air power,” he said.

