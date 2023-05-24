Home page politics

The US defense system THOR can take out an entire swarm of drones. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The USA is developing an efficient defense system against drone swarms. With THOR, the flying objects can be easily destroyed.

Washington/Munich – Drones now play an important role in modern warfare. We are currently seeing this in the Ukraine war, where both the Russian and the Ukrainian military rely on the flying objects. Drones are comparatively cheap and – equipped with explosive devices – can cause serious damage.

USA develop smart defense system: THOR renders drones harmless with microwaves

The danger of drones was made clear not least by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. The USA has long recognized the risks and began developing a defense system years ago. In the spring of 2019, the US Air Force conducted initial tests. Now THOR – the name stands for “Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder” – appears to be mature and ready for use, the US online news magazine reports Task & Purpose.

The drone defense system is designed to eliminate entire swarms. At the push of a button, THOR fires high-energy microwave shots, incapacitating drones within 360 degrees of the location. The microwaves, which are emitted in a funnel shape, disrupt the electronics of the flying objects – they crash before they reach their destination. “It kind of works like a flashlight,” project manager Amber Anderson said at the time Task & Purpose quoted.

THOR drone defense system operational in three hours

THOR, designed to protect military bases and critical infrastructure from drone attacks, is said to have been developed in just 18 months at a cost of around $15 million. The simple system has other advantages. It’s just a device resembling a satellite dish mounted on a container. This makes it easy to load and transport from airplanes. According to the Air Force research laboratory, it takes two men just three hours to set up THOR.

Because of the success, the USA is already researching a further development of THOR. A first prototype of the new counter-electronics weapon system “Mjolnir” should come later this year, said Adrian Lucero, Vice Program Manager of THOR, in a press release. It should be more powerful and reliable. (mt)