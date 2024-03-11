Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

In intercepted conversations, Russia discussed nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. Scholz's diplomatic engagement with China may have de-escalated the situation.

New York – The horrors of the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years, are immeasurable. The massive losses on both sides, the suffering of the Ukrainian population and the fear of the conflict spreading beyond Europe are just some of the consequences. But there is a scenario that could exceed the scale of the horror in Ukraine – a nuclear attack from Russia.

And the fear of a nuclear strike by Vladimir Putin already seems to have been very real. When Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russia in October 2022 and made significant territorial gains, the US is said to have intercepted secret conversations from the Kremlin, reports New York Times. US President Joe Biden is said to have even warned in a speech to party colleagues in New York that the world was “faced with a direct threat from the use of a nuclear weapon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis,” the newspaper recalls.

Biden's “Armageddon speech” as a warning against the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war

In contrast to the threats from the Russian propaganda apparatus, which regularly threatens to use nuclear weapons against the West, this was a real danger at the time. The intercepted conversations from Russia indicated a possible use of nuclear weapons in the following weeks.

A use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war? Biden warned of the horror scenario in his “Armageddon speech”. (Archive image) © Drew Angerer/afp

The meaning of the different records varied, the report states. Some conversations were dismissed as “various forms of chatter,” a U.S. official said. However, records from Russian units that were said to have been responsible for the use of nuclear weapons were much more specific. A high-ranking Russian commander even discussed the logistical steps of a nuclear attack in Ukraine.

At the time of Biden's address, which was internally referred to as the “Armageddon speech,” the Russian records were the only indication of a possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. Biden became loud New York Times informed in a briefing that there was no sign that Putin had made his nuclear weapons ready for use. The likelihood of a nuclear attack depended on the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Putin's last trump card: a nuclear strike against Ukraine?

“If Putin and those around him get the impression that their backs are against the wall, it will be dangerous,” warned retired Brigadier General Helmut Ganser in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau. He saw a recapture of Crimea, which could actually have been an option at the time of Biden's “Armageddon speech,” as a possible trigger for the use of nuclear bombs. Putin has enough of these weapons. “Probably around 1,800 weapons,” says Ganser.

US General Mark A. Milley shared this assessment. He said the New York Timesthat the more successfully Ukraine can defend itself against the Russian attack, the more likely it is that “Putin will threaten to use a bomb – or resort to it.”

Scholz's contribution to preventing a nuclear strike in Ukraine

NATO took the threat from Russia very seriously. There were diplomatic discussions at the highest level to prevent the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) probably also contributed to de-escalating the situation through a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

During his visit to China, Scholz is said to have spoken to Xi about the threat of global nuclear war and the intercepted Russian conversations. Apparently with success, because after the meeting the Chinese president spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons not only in state media.

The USA had also prepared for a possible escalation in the Ukraine war. Two senior government officials told the broadcaster CNN that the USA had also held talks with China and India. According to the report, they called on the two countries to publicly speak out against the use of nuclear weapons. That the two countries actually opposed the use of such weapons “may have had some influence on their thinking,” one of the officials said CNN with a view of the Kremlin. (nhi)

Editor Nils Hinsberger wrote this article and then used it in an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Here Find out more about our AI principles.