The US immigration authorities reminded migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela on Monday that the plan came into effect on Sunday that allows them to be immediately deported to Mexico if they lack prior approval of a humanitarian permit request. to enter the country.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reiterated that Immigrants from these four countries must request prior authorization to travel to the United States, and those who enter the country undocumented will be expelled to the neighboring country “quickly.”

On January 5, President Joe Biden announced a plan to stop the large flow of immigrants across the southern border of the country. Under the plan, the United States will accept some 30,000 asylum seekers a month from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, thus expanding a program for which it already granted humanitarian permits to Venezuelans.

Those who are deported to the neighboring country for crossing the southern border irregularly they will not be able to access humanitarian permitsNor will those who arrive “illegally” in Panama and Mexico be able to request it, CBP reiterated in its messages via Twitter.

To apply for humanitarian permission, immigrants from these four countries

must have a sponsor in the United Statesthat guarantees that it will provide them with housing and food, among other necessities.

With this plan, the White House intends to contain the arrival of immigrants to the southern border of the United States, which continues to record large numbers.

Illegal migrant is caught by border authorities

In December 2022, CBP reported that it intercepted 216,162 people on the southwestern border of the country, which represented an 11% increase in the number of meetings compared to November.

In a statement, CBP warned that the increase was “driven in large part by an increased number of people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua.”

However, he pointed out that Venezuelans, who previously made up part of that increase, continue to arrive in “much smaller” quantities as a result of the immigration control process that includes expulsions to Mexico and legal channels” applied since last October.

“Venezuelans have decreased from approximately 1,100 per day (the week before that process was announced), to approximately 100 per day steadily throughout December.

EFE

