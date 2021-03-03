The Capitol Police Department alerted Wednesday that it obtained intelligence on a plan to break into the Capitol on Thursday. According to the authorities, the plot has been devised by “an identified group of militias”, although they did not reveal their name. Washington extreme security.

When the unusual events in which crowds attacked the heart of American democracy on January 6 were believed to be a thing of the past, authorities warned of a plan to repeat an assault on the headquarters of Congress.

In a statement, the Capitol Police reported that they obtained intelligence information that points to a new break-in in the Legislative building, planned for this Thursday.

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats to members of Congress or to the Capitol complex … We have obtained intelligence information showing a possible plot to violate the Capitol by part of a group of militias identified on Thursday, March 4, “the agency said in a statement.

The police did not release the names of the alleged perpetrators to whom he refers. In her testimony before the House panel, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said her investigators had collected “some disturbing intelligence” but declined to provide details publicly, arguing that they were “law enforcement responsive” and would provide a private briefing for the subcommittee members.

Increase security around the Capitol

The authorities indicated that they took measures in the place that houses both the House of Representatives and the Senate of the United States and that they work with local, state and federal agencies “to stop any threats.”

“We have already made significant security updates that include the establishment of a physical structure and an increase in personnel to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” they said.

The measures are in addition to those already taken since the insurrection nearly two months ago.

The warning is issued at a time when the Capitol Police and other federal agencies are the object of investigation and criticism, during the hearings of the Congressional committee investigating what happened during the January 6 assault, for alleged failures in intelligence work. to avoid mob attack. The legislators also reproach that the reinforcements of the public force took hours to arrive and by then the Trump supporters had already occupied the corridors of the Capitol.

File: Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, United States, on January 6, 2021. © Reuters / Leah Millis

So far, officials have not released further details about the threat. However, this March 4 is the date on which conspiracy theories of the American extreme right affirm that it is the “true day of the inauguration”, of former President Donald Trump for a second term, even though Joe Biden was the one who took office. last January 20.

Democrats maintain that then-President Donald Trump’s alleged electoral fraud speech was the trigger for the insurrection of his followers when congressmen were gathered to certify the victory of Joe Biden. Although Trump was impeached in this case, the second in his short political career, he was acquitted on the backing of the majority of Republicans in the Senate.

The assault that shocked the world left five people dead and forced the evacuation of lawmakers.

With AP, Reuters and EFE