She died a 14 years while trying on a dress in the dressing room of a department store in Los Angeles. She was accidentally hit by a bullet fired from the police who had intervened to stop an attack. The story of Valentina Orellana-Peralta is indignant and asks for justice.

It happened to the Burlington Coat Factory of North Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 23. The 14-year-old victim was preparing to celebrate the transition to adulthood which in the Latin American community takes place 15 years with the feast of the quinceanera. Next to her, in the dressing room, was her mother.

Valentina was born and raised in Santiago in Chile. Arriving in California was just six months ago to spend some time with her older sister. The images of the cameras surveillance shows an agitated man wandering around the shop with a bicycle lock in his hand. The man then lashes out at several people repeatedly beats a woman on the head and body. The woman is on the ground and i arrive policemen. An agent opens fire even though his colleagues tell him “to take it easy”. The suspect falls to the ground and is handcuffed, but a woman screams from behind the wall. The bullet hit one lass and his mother screams desperately.

Police

For the captain Stacy Spell “It is believed that one of the fired bullets ricocheted off the floor and slipped into the dressing room, exactly behind the attacker, where the victim was.” The agent who fired was suspended, the incident sparked new controversy over the methods used by law enforcement in the United States: this year alone, 18 people were killed by mistake by Los Angeles agents. “We of the Los Angeles police – said Spell – would like to express our deepest condolences and deep regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of the pain we feel for this tragic outcome “.

The man responsible for the attack, Daniel Elena-Lopez, is died on the spot. He had no firearms.