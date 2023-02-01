An African American man with amputated legs and in a wheelchair was killed by police in Huntington Park in Southern California.

36-year-old Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by police officers in Huntington Park in southern California. The circumstances leading up to the killing of the African American are unclear, with officers reviving their story multiple times. For this reason, Lowe’s family demands that the police officers be fired and charged with murder.

The US thus finds itself faced with another episode of the excessive use of violence by the police against the African-American community.

California cops shot dead double amputee Anthony Lowe Jr on Thursday as he tries to run away from them on his stumps Police department says officers feared he was going to throw his knife at them The cops involved had been placed on leave for a few days pic.twitter.com/XqTBPSzKcs — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) February 1, 2023