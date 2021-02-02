Nine of the police officers in the US state of New York fail to calm down an aggressive nine-year-old – then they pull the pepper spray. After criticism from politics, the officials have now been suspended.

A picture taken by the police camera on the day of the incident. A policewoman involved brings the nine-year-old handcuffed into the police car

Noh that Use of pepper spray The police officers involved were suspended from duty against a nine-year-old girl in the USA. The officers would be suspended from duty for the time being for an internal investigation into the incident, said Mayor of Rochester, New York State, Lovely Warren, on Monday. She did not give the number of suspended officers.

Warren called the incident “just awful”. The police said they were alerted on Friday because the allegedly mentally ill child threatened to kill himself and his mother. Nine policemen then arrived. Video recordings showed that the officers initially failed to put the child in a patrol car. The girl screamed, cried and kept calling for her father. A police officer accused her of “acting like a child,” to which the girl replied, “I am a child!” When she refused to get into the car and began to kick a police officer, an officer ordered her to use the pepper spray.

The police assured them that they had acted this way to keep the girl safe. The nine-year-old was hospitalized and later returned to her parents. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state police should not treat anyone in this way, “especially not a girl of nine years.”

Mayor urges more empathy

Mayor Warren had also condemned the operation. As the mother of a ten-year-old child, she does not want to see such recordings, she said. She urged more “empathy and empathy” and called for an internal investigation by the security forces.

After the operation there were also protests against the police Source: REUTERS

Police chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan admitted mistakes. “I’m not going to stand here and tell you it’s okay to use pepper spray on a nine-year-old,” she said. “That’s not it.”

Understanding for the procedure came from the police union. “This is not about a lack of empathy or empathy,” said local union leader Mike Mazzeo. Rather, because of “limited resources”, the police had no choice but to use pepper spray against the nine-year-old.