Last Wednesday, the police of the city of El Paso, in the west of the state of Texas, arrested a 27-year-old man, who would have threatened a group of migrants with a gun on new year’s eve. This was revealed by the CNN news network.

Witnesses assured that they saw the armed man in the streets of the city, close to the meeting points for immigrants. Despite this, the man does not have a formal accusation and the police have not released his name either, who witnesses describe as Caucasian.

Officers detained the suspect and requested that he get out of the vehicle. The suspect quickly jumped on and fled.

The statement also added that, “due to a mechanical problem, the police unit was deactivated and lost signal from the suspect.”

The police explained that they have met with different people looking for clues about the subject, most of these witnesses are migrants who were intimidated by the man.

As for the suspect, the police explain that they are still in a meeting phase with witnesses, so they cannot reveal the subject’s name and information, such as background information, until he has been formally processed as a suspect, “this information It will be made public when the investigation allows it,” the statement explained.

The point of view of migrants



Bryan, a 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant, explained to CNN what those moments were like when the man threatened them with a firearm. The young man assured that on December 31 he was with a group of immigrants outside the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, when a van approached with a man who was constantly yelling at them aggressively.

Bryan explained that he did not understand what he was saying, he only managed to identify some profanity in English, but as the man yelled in his direction, he approached as many cars were arriving at the church to deliver clothing and food supplies.

However, as he approaches the van, the man threatened him with a firearm while continuing to speak to him in a language he did not understand. “He called me and I thought he was going to help us. When I got closer, he put a gun to my face. I kept telling him I don’t understand what you’re saying.”

Minutes later, after midnight, the man again approached the group of migrants gathered in the church, threatened them again with a firearm and began to yell at them.

After the second encounter, the police were alerted and the police chase began which resulted in the escape of the suspect. For their part, the community and the authorities are concerned about the different cases of hatred towards migrants that seem to be increasing.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

