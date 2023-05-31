Four goals, a crossbar, lots of play and quick access to the quarter-finals for the stars and stripes kids. Too much the gap against a New Zealand that remained in the game for an hour only thanks to the many wastes of Varas’ boys. The first eighth final is decided by goals from Wolff, Cowell, Che and Pkstas, who launch the United States towards the match against the winner of Gambia-Uruguay. All Blacks condemned by a horror defense and a Sims not exactly flawless.

Use on the field with the best trident possible, with Cowell and Wolff on the outside lanes to exploit their speed and ability to attack spaces. Surprisingly there is no Vargas in the middle, because Varas prefers a midfielder more devoted to dribbling with Edelman and McGlynn. Bazeley responds with a more superficial 4-2-3-1, because (thanks to the overwhelming US power in ball possession) the team almost immediately withdraws to a 4-5-1 that relies on defense and counter-attack. While on the one hand the New Zealand strategy leaves the initiative to the Americans, on the other it still manages to produce two big chances in the first 12′ with former grenade Garbett (tap-in retaliated by a defender) and Herdman (diagonal choked by small area). But the New Zealand plans were blown up by a kind gift from Sims, who in the 14th minute misjudged a right-footed shot from outside Wolff actually aimed at the bottom corner. United States ahead and clear road. If it weren’t for the crossbar that blocked Surman’s rebound from Wiley’s cross just six minutes later, the game would probably end well in advance. Instead, we still have to wait for three big chances and 61 ‘, when Cowell freezes Sims with an angled left foot on the far post. It is in fact the surrender for the Alla Blacks, who dance with each opponent’s lunge, also conceding the third and fourth goals between the 75′ and the 82’ by Che (tap-in from two steps) and Pukstas (swipe butt close after an empty exit by Sims).