The State Department developed a plan for close a dozen consulates from the United States abroad, mainly in Europe, and is considering closing many more missions, said the newspaper The New York Times.

According to this medium, which cites American officials, some of the affected consular offices would be that of Florence (Italy), Strasbourg (France), Hamburg (Germany) and Ponta Delgada (Portugal), as well as one in Brazil.

The plan would also include The dismissal of local citizens that work for the hundreds of embassies and consulates in the United States and that are responsible for supporting the tasks of the diplomatic personnel.

“The State Department continues to evaluate our global position to ensure that we are better positioned to address modern challenges in the name of the US people,” said a spokesman for the department when asked about the issue.

Consulting closure would be aligned with The plans of the magnate Elon Muskright hand of the president, Donald Trump, to drastically cut the spending of the administration with the closure of offices and programs, and the massive dismissal of federal employees.

These measures occur when China has already overcome the United States in number of diplomatic missions In the world, with 274 compared to 271, he said The New York Times citing a study of the Lowy Institute.

Embassy are official diplomatic representations and are responsible for maintaining political relations with the host country, while consular offices attend administrative issues, such as the expedition of visas for foreigners, and support US citizens abroad.

On his first day in office, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, warned employees that there would be “changes” Inside the department, but promised that these would not be “destructive.”