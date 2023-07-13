An orthopedic surgeon in the United States was killed in Collierville Tennessee by a patient of his at the clinic where he worked. Benjamin Mauck, 43, was working when a Campbell Clinic patient opened fire at around 2.30pm. Police Chief Dale Lane said this during a press conference.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear. A witness told CBS’ Memphis affiliate Wreg that the suspect had been threatening Mauck for at least a week, but Lane said authorities were unaware of any alleged threats made against the surgeon before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lane said authorities will work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace the history of the suspect’s weapon in possession. The incident is part of a string of shootings across the country that have occurred at hospitals or medical facilities in recent months.