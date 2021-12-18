It happened on the United Airlines flight from Florida to Washington. The gesture of 38-year-old Adam Jenne was intended to be a sign of protest against the anti Covid measures on airplanes

A Florida man wearing a thong instead of a mask was forced off a United Airlines plane last Wednesday before the aircraft headed for Washington from Fort Lauderdale took off.

This was reported by Nbc News, according to which the man – 38-year-old Adam Jenne – acted in protest against the anti Covid measures on airplanes.

“I think the best way to illustrate the absurdity of the mask is with absurdity,” Jenne told broadcaster WBBH, an affiliate of NBC. It is not the first time that the man boarded a plane wearing a thong: On “every single flight I had different reactions from the crew,” he added.

According to the airline, the undergarment did not completely cover the man’s nose and mouth, as per regulation – a claim Jenne disputed.

The episode was filmed by another passenger and went viral on social media. Some passengers took the man’s defense and abandoned the flight as a sign of solidarity.