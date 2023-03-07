WDuring a domestic flight between Los Angeles and Boston, a passenger reportedly attacked a flight attendant and attempted to open the plane. Charges are now being brought against the man, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the responsible district in Massachusetts.

About 45 minutes before landing at Boston Airport, a crew member noticed that one of the plane’s doors had been blocked. Another flight attendant noticed the man was near the door and suspected he was tampering with it, NBC reports. When asked about it, he is said to have asked if there were cameras that had recorded him.

According to court documents, the flight attendant informed the captain that the passenger posed a threat to the plane and that the captain needed to land the plane as soon as possible,” according to the US Department of Justice.

Shortly before landing, the suspect then approached the same door and attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon, NBC said. The alleged perpetrator hit him three times in the neck area.

Passengers intervened and helped the crew hold the attacker down until landing, where he was taken into custody. United Airlines has grounded the man on future flights. The public prosecutor’s office has now accused him – the allegations: attack on a flight attendant and attempted to open the emergency exit door. The maximum penalty would be life imprisonment.

In principle, it is not possible to open an aircraft door during cruising flight, as these are secured by several mechanisms. In addition, the door is made more difficult during flight by the pressure difference between the cabin interior and the outside air.