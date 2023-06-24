When the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion in the United States on June 24, 2022, in a vote of six to three, what it actually did was return the power to legislate to each of the country’s 50 states. That historic ruling, which overthrew, a year ago this Saturday, the half-century precedent of another ruling from the same high court, the historic Roe vs. Wade (1973), has left behind a mutant patchwork map for women’s reproductive health rights. This cartography is also the faithful reflection of a polarized society.

At least 25 States, almost all governed by the Republican Party, have since decided to prohibit or severely restrict the right to abortion, while in other parts of the country, places of Democratic liking such as Colorado or California, their protection has been reinforced in this time. Meanwhile, the legality of mifepristone, a popular drug used in about half of all pregnancy terminations in the United States, is in question after a Texas federal judge ruled.

In post-Roe America, more than 25 million women between the ages of 15 and 44, around two out of five, live in states where abortion conditions have tightened, according to the AP, in the 12 months since the Supreme Court, the most conservative in eight decades, handed down the sentence Dobbs v. Women’s Health Clinic, case that has also been fixed in the manuals of American legal history. More than 5.5 million reside in places whose politicians have made decisions in the same restrictive direction, but which are on hold, challenged in court by associations such as Planned Parenthood (PP), which operates around half of the clinics in the country. The organization is behind the complaint that paralyzed the entry into force of a Utah law, which was ready pending the Supreme Court ruling. The one in Utah is only one of the fifty cases opened in the courts after the fall of gnaws.

In the other half of the country, abortion remains legal until at least the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. In 20 states, from Kansas to Minnesota, those protections, suddenly called into question after half a century, have been enshrined in law or incorporated as an amendment to their constitutions after a vote at the polls.

Geographically, the sentence has configured a map in which vast regions of the South and the Midwest have become a “desert for women’s rights”, in the definition of Isabel Guarneri, of the Guttmacher Institute, a non-partisan reference entity. in the relationship between reproductive health and public policies.

That desert is close to closing its silhouette to cover almost the entire Southeast of the United States, if contested laws come into force in Florida and the two Carolinas, which would lower the limits for abortion. In the South, there is a law with a term of six weeks; it is blocked by a judge and awaiting review by a conservative state Supreme Court. In the North, a rule that prohibits interruptions of pregnancy after 12 weeks is expected to enter into force on July 1.

As a consequence of this changing map, oases have remained, such as Illinois or Kansas, where a referendum in August shielded women’s freedom to decide, surrounded by states in which it is not possible to abort. One of the most immediate consequences of the sentence Dobbs it was that it generated an authentic exodus of patients forced to travel hundreds or thousands of kilometers to be able to terminate their pregnancies, making abortion a right also determined for geographical and economic reasons.

Politically, it has proved to be a more complex matter than the one that the organizations opposed to its protection had anticipated for 40 years, during which time they fought and pressured politically and judicially to achieve that the Supreme Court, with three judges appointed during the Donald Administration Trump with the express mission of knocking down gnaws, take a decision prone to their fight.

In the legislative elections last November, the political thrust of abortion was demonstrated. The reproductive health of women was a decisive electoral argument to stop the “red tide” (red is the color of conservatism in the United States) that the Republicans anticipated and that never came. In his campaign to renew the White House, President Joe Biden highlighted threats to reproductive health as one of the reasons for asking for the vote. The candidates for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections, a bulging list that has not yet been closed and is easily led by former President Trump, are showing in the early stages of the campaign that they have learned their lesson and have generally avoided making explicit statements on an issue. wildly divisive.

The aspirations of Trump’s great rival, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, is taking its toll because he signed in April one of the most restrictive laws in the country, which set the term for abortion at six weeks and contemplates until the fifteenth the exceptions of rape or incest (the rule places the burden of proof on the complainant, who is obliged to provide a medical report and a police report). On the other side of the political spectrum, another governor, Gretchen Whitmer, confirmed herself as a rising star in the Democratic universe after achieving in the November legislative elections that the issue made Michigan, her state, complete again for the first time since 1984 what which is known here as a trifecta, and it occurs when the position of the governor and the majority of the two legislative chambers are from the same party.

when it fell gnaws, the surveys spoke of two thirds of the country against toughening the conditions for terminating a pregnancy. A poll commissioned by the news network NBC News set this week at 61% the percentage of Americans who disapprove of the decision made by the Supreme Court a year ago. According to an aggregate of polls published this Friday by The New York Times, for the first time the majority consider abortion “morally acceptable”. Also, that the new laws on abortion that have come into force this year are “too strict.”

The demoscopia continues without twisting the arm to the members of the hardest wing of the Republican Party. Perhaps the best example of how women’s right to decide has become one of the issues that most confronts the two Americas for half a century is offered by one of the most extreme: Alabama congressman Tommy Tuberville. The promotions of approximately 200 high-ranking military personnel in key US defense regions have been blocked due to the Pentagon’s permissive abortion policy, which allows its members to take a few days off to get an abortion and guarantees reimbursement of expenses of the trip for those who need to travel. Both facilities are a pipe dream for most low-skilled employees. In States like Texas, criminal punishment is added to these economic impediments: a person who accesses an abortion faces, following the law approved in September 2021, sentences of up to five years in prison.

The cascade of prohibitionist regulations such as that of Texas has lowered the number of abortions: according to the monthly calculation made by the #WeCount survey, which collects data from clinics throughout the country, in April 2023, 25,650 pregnancy interruptions were performed in the United States less than in the same month of the previous year, when it was still gnaws standing.

The next target of the US anti-abortion movement has its sights set on banning mifepristone, the most popular medication for abortion in combination with another pill: misoprostol. The first interrupts the pregnancy; the second, empties the uterus.

Demonstration in Tallahassee in protest of the latest abortion law in Florida, last April. Alice Devine (AP)

In January, a rule change by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed the sale of these pills in retail pharmacies. Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge appointed by Trump, provisionally paralyzed the former’s administration in April. In practice: that decision never came into effect. The same nine Supreme Court judges who last June repealed gnaws corrected the opinion of a New Orleans appeals court, whose justices set restrictions on the administration of mifepristone while reviewing the ruling of the ultra-conservative Kacsmaryk.

That Washington Supreme Court ruling brought rare relief to the pro-abortion movement in the United States, even if it hasn’t warded off the possibility that these pills might end up being banned across the country. The ruling that now knocked down a year ago Roe v. Wade has also had consequences on the high court. The leak, in May 2022, of the draft of this plunged the institution into an unprecedented crisis that, with the leaker still unidentified, is far from being closed.

The ruling on abortion has also contributed to undermining the credibility of Americans in their highest judicial instance, never so much in question, also because of the shadow of corruption that hangs over some of its members, who are elected for life. According to the Gallup poll, about 60% of Americans disapprove of his criteria, considering it partisan and too conservative. This is an all-time high.

In that legal text, one of the most influential in recent decades in American society, it was said that the Roe precedent “was egregiously wrong from the beginning” because abortion is not a right contemplated by the Constitution. In one of the concurring opinions, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote: “We should reconsider all precedents.” And with this, he was referring to cases that, based on the fourteenth amendment, which protects, among other rights, that of privacy, Obergefell vs. Hodges (2015), which legalized gay marriage, Lawrence vs. Texas (2003), which ended with the prohibition of relationships between people of the same sex (2003) and Griswold vs. Connecticut (1965), which allowed married couples to use contraceptives.

For now, this fear of progressive activists that I will continue the path taken a year ago by the court has not materialized. In return, places dominated by the Republican Party have advanced laws limiting the rights of trans people in at least 19 states. In many cases, this new crusade (at the beginning of 2021 there was no law in this regard, but it already promises to become one of the battlefields of the presidential elections next year) is proposed as complementary to that of the restriction of rights of women to decide what has dominated American life this year.