Several people were injured in a confusing shooting that occurred in the city of Indianapolis, in the United States, which ended with the alleged assailant dead.

The incident was recorded this Thursday in a facility of the logistics company FedEx, on the southwest side of the city, near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Indianapolis police spokeswoman Genae Cook reported that several people suffered gunshot wounds, but did not say if anyone else was killed.

The preliminary information is that the shooter committed suicide, said the police spokeswoman. “We do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time,” he added.

According to what was reported by the news portal IndyStar, law enforcement authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at the FedEx facility.

It only emerged that several people had been transferred to hospitals throughout the area.

An anonymous witness told NBC that while working inside the FedEx facility he heard gunshots and when he looked up he saw an armed man. He said he ducked down after hearing several more shots. The witness then ran out of the building and saw a person on the ground, he added.

As a result of the attack, the employees had to leave the warehouse and took refuge in the vicinity while the police carried out a major operation at the site.

FedEx issued a statement during the early hours of this Friday.

“We are aware of tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport, ”the company conveyed. “Security is our top priority and our thoughts are with all those affected. We are working to gather more information and we are cooperating with the investigating authorities, ”the message added.

The Indianapolis FedEx Center employs more than 4,500 people and it is the second largest hub in the company’s global network.