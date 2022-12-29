The United States is on its knees in the grip of the Arctic. The death toll is 69 people

I’m on my knees Northeastern United States due to Arctic storm, which continues to rage on the country. At the moment the budget of dead is 69 people. In New York State, the epicenter of the crisis, in the area of Buffalo has 37 deaths and the president Joe Biden approved a state of emergency. The statement signed by the president releases federal funds and mobilizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

On the Canadian border in Erie County, authorities confirm the cause of the deaths was because they had no heat at home in the freezing cold. Others have been found dead in their cars or on the street. The National Guard went door-to-door in parts of Buffalo to help people who were left without energy and food.

This extremely cold weather in many parts of the United States and Canada it is extremely hard on people, and also on wildlife. With a situation of chaos in transport. The United States is now slowly emerging from the historic storm, but its impact continues to be felt Buffalo and airports, with hundreds of thousands of passengers having their flights cancelled.

The arctic grip has frozen part of Niagara Falls

The storm froze a portion of Niagara Falls, as reported by the New York Post underlining that the phenomenon has occurred only five times in history. Due to the immense volume of water poured, 3,160 tons per second, the most famous waterfalls in the world can never freeze completely. And yet, photos of crystallized parts of them have gone viral on social media.

Subscribe to the newsletter

