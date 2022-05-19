The Lower House of the state of Oklahoma, United States, ratified this Thursday a law that will prohibit any abortion from the moment of fertilization and that will enter into force the moment the governor, Republican Kevin Stitt, signs it.

Stitt has already announced that he will sign any restriction on abortion that comes to his tablein full controversy over the leaking of the draft of a sentence of the Supreme Court of the country that would revoke the federal protection of this reproductive right.

US media point out that, if approved, the new Oklahoma text would become the most restrictive anti-abortion rule in the country. The law prohibits any abortion, except when the life of the mother is in danger, or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

In addition, following the line of the controversial law against abortion approved last year in Texas, the new norm allows citizens to denounce any company or person that assists a woman in the interruption of her pregnancy.

Oklahoma already has a law in place that, like Texas, prohibits abortions from the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Today, Oklahoma passed a law effectively banning abortion from the moment of fertilization—the latest in a series of blatant attacks on women by extremist legislators. It has never been more urgent that we elect pro-choice leaders at the local, state, and federal level. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 19, 2022

In addition, another rule signed by the governor in April and which will take effect this summer prohibits any interruption of pregnancy except to save the life of the mother.

Several Republican states, including Oklahoma, have also prepared “spring laws” that will come into force when the Supreme Court’s final ruling is known, in mid-summer.

Although the court has clarified that the draft leaked to the press is not “definitive”, everything indicates that the country’s main judicial instance will rule against the famous “Roe v. Wade” sentence, which since 1973 protects the right to interrupt the pregnancy at the federal level.

If this happens, the states that wish to do so will have free rein to approve abortion vetoes in their territory.

EFE

