The Republican governor of Oklahoma, in the south central United States, announced Tuesday that signed a state law limiting abortion after six weeks pregnancy, one of the most restrictive regulations in the country.

(Also read: USA: Joe Biden warns that he will ‘respond’ if the Court overturns abortion)

“I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. because I represent the four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn,” said kevin stitt on his official Twitter account.

The initiative prohibits abortions after six weeks, with exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.

Stitt’s announcement came just hours after a draft Supreme Court ruling leaked in the press indicated the country’s highest court is ready to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that enshrined the right to abortion throughout the United States.

(You may be interested: How is the discussion about abortion going in the United States?)

If the Court confirms its decision, would leave the laws on voluntary termination of pregnancy in the hands of state legislaturesand half of the states in the country are expected to enact bans or new restrictions.

I am proud to sign SB 1503, the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act into law. I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country because I represent all four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn. pic.twitter.com/XQr7khRLRa — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 3, 2022

Polarized opinions

For many women, the possible end of abortion rights in parts of the United States raises the prospect of be forced to travel hundreds of kilometers to access the procedureor give birth under traumatic circumstances.

Republicans like Stitt, on the other hand, have pushed hard for years to overthrow Roe vs. Wade, and for many it was a matter of time before it was done after the Appointment of three conservative judges under former President Donald Trumpwhich made the composition of the Supreme Court shift to the right.

AFP

More news from the United States