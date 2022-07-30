The US House has passed a bill, backed by the Biden Administration, to ban the sale of assault weapons. The measure, which would renew the ban that expired in 2004, was passed with 217 votes in favor to 213. Five Democrats voted against the bill and two Republicans voted in favor.

Observers say the Senate is also unlikely to pass the bill, but for the Democratic Party it is still a necessary signal as shootings continue in the country, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which has killed 19 students.

“These military-style weapons are designed to kill most people in the shortest possible time,” said MP Jerrold Nadler during the debate in the courtroom. “There is simply no place for them on our streets.” On the contrary, the Republican Party, according to which the bill violates the Second Amendment.