The USA and NATO are calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the border with Ukraine. Moscow is demanding a US troop and arms reduction in Europe and the rejection of NATO eastward expansion. © epa Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA / dpa

Defusing the Ukraine crisis: That’s why efforts are in full swing this week. To start with, the USA and Russia will first hit their well-known stakes in Geneva.

Geneva / Brussels – During the crisis talks in Geneva, the USA and Russia discussed possible disarmament steps in Europe. In the Ukraine crisis, however, there was no rapprochement.

Both sides insisted on their positions on Monday, as emerged from explanations by US Deputy Foreign Minister Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov after the end of the talks.

The United States and the Western defense alliance NATO are calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the border with Ukraine. Russia is demanding a reduction in US troops and arms in Europe and an assurance that NATO will not be expanded further east.

Further talks will take place on Wednesday in Brussels, where the Western defense alliance NATO is meeting with Russia, and on Thursday at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna.

Sherman again called on Russia to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis. “This week Russia will hear a unified message from the United States and our allies and partners that it is up to Russia to de-escalate tensions so that we have a real chance of finding diplomatic solutions.”

The USA demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border area with Ukraine. You speak of 100,000 soldiers transferred there. That is the prerequisite for diplomatic progress. They threatened Russia again with massive consequences in the event of a military escalation. These aimed, among other things, at financial institutions, export controls, a larger NATO presence in European countries and more aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine fears a Russian attack. The country sees itself at war with the neighboring country. The background to this is the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow’s support for the separatists in eastern Ukraine. Ryabkov said he had assured the US side that there were no plans to raid Ukraine

Sherman then described the nearly eight-hour talks as “open and direct”. In a press conference broadcast live by the state agency Tass, Ryabkov described the conversation as “difficult, but very professional, profound and concrete.

The US is ready to talk about issues such as limiting maneuvers or deploying missiles, Sherman said. For example, the INF Treaty on the prohibition of land-based nuclear weapons-capable medium-range systems could be revived. The United States withdrew from it under President Donald Trump. The US troop presence in Europe was not an issue.

However, Sherman again rejected Russia’s demands for a guaranteed end to NATO’s eastward expansion: “We will not forego bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that want to cooperate with the United States.” Each country decides independently on its foreign policy. In addition, the USA would not make any decisions about Ukraine, Europe or NATO without those concerned being involved.

Ryakbkov said that there was no further progress in Geneva with a view to an end to NATO’s eastward expansion. “I would say: no, we have not succeeded in making any improvement.” Moscow made it clear that progress had to be made on key demands. These included the end of NATO expansion to the east and the withdrawal of the Western military alliance from stationing offensive weapons near the Russian borders. Russia will not abandon these demands.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the Western alliance not to make any concessions. “The Cold War is over, so are spheres of influence,” he wrote on Twitter. The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, once again called for arms deliveries from Germany. “Germany bears the same historical responsibility for Ukraine as it does for Israel,” he told the Funke media group.

The NATO-Ukraine Commission met in Brussels to prepare the first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council since mid-2019 this Wednesday. The Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Olga Stefanischina saw this as a “strong demonstration by the Allies of their unwavering and ongoing support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”. In a statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, she said that Russia, as an “aggressor”, is not entitled to make demands. dpa