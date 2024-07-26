Obama to Harris, with Michelle we will do everything to make you win

“Michelle and I couldn’t be more proud to support you and do everything we can to help you win this election and get to the Oval Office”: former President Barack Obama told Kamala Harris during a phone call that also included his wife, according to video released by CNN. Harris thanked the Obamas for their support and expressed gratitude for their decades-long friendship.

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump. CNN reports. It is their first meeting since the tycoon left the White House. The focus is on the war in Gaza and the future of Palestine.