Donald Trump and his staff tried to start the judiciary’s investigation into election fraud. How bold – this is now confirmed by emails from the Ministry of Justice.

USA – On December 14, 2020, Donald Trump sent an email proving how sure he must have been about his cause. It was about halfway between the US election and the January 6th election results in Congress. On December 14th, he appointed a new Justice Minister – and had one of his employees send him an email shortly beforehand. In it again evidence of the alleged electoral fraud to his disadvantage. These and other emails have now been submitted by the Justice Department and the White House, CNN reports.

US election: Donald Trump had employees send brazen emails

At 4:57 p.m. on December 14, 2020, a Trump assistant emailed Jeffrey Rosen, who was still attorney general at the time – and Richard Donoghue, a senior judicial officer. The mail contained alleged evidence of election fraud in Michigan. Rosen should be encouraged to investigate. Just an hour later, Trump announced on Twitter that he had deposed Attorney General Willam Barr. He had made Rosen his successor, with Donoghue as his deputy – the two addressees of his email.

At the beginning of June it was through CNN and New York TimesResearch revealed that Trump’s employees had attempted to investigate Trump’s interests in several other emails. It was also revealed that Rosen had refused to see Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani.

US election: Justice Department reacted in horror to Donald Trump’s manipulation attempts

Carolyn Maloney, Democrat, was in charge of Trump’s final impeachment in the House of Representatives. She clearly comments on the events: “President Trump tried to influence our most important judicial authority, with a brazen attempt to overturn an election result that obviously spoke against him.” She now also has Marc Meadows in her sights, who was last chief of staff in the White House under Trump was.

There are also numerous emails from him. Among other things, he is said to have emailed Rosen and Donoghue on January 2 and to have drawn their attention to alleged abnormalities in signatures in Georgia. The reactions show how far the Justice Department had already moved away from Trump and his allies at the time.

Rosen had forwarded the mail to Donoghue – with the comment: “Can you believe that? I will not reply to the mail. ”And Donoghue had replied,“ It is better than the last charge. But that doesn’t say much. ” (kat)