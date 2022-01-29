Home page world

From: Catherine Reikowski

Heavy snowfalls have disrupted air travel in the US Northeast and caused power outages in tens of thousands of homes. © Mary Altaffer/AP/dpa

The east coast of the USA is hit by one of the heaviest winter storms: weather services fear that the storms will continue to intensify.

New York (USA) – Thousands of flights canceled, the states of New York and New Jersey declare a state of emergency, Boston the snow emergency: The USA is hit by one of the worst winter storms in years, the weather is going crazy.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke of a “historic storm”. A woman was found dead in her car on Long Island in upstate New York. She probably froze to death, Nassau County Mayor Bruce Blakeman said on local radio.

A severe storm surge is also threatening in the north of Germany at night.

US hit by severe winter storm: 5,000 flights canceled

According to the FlightAware website, around 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday, and more than 880 were already reported for Sunday. On the ground, the cities of Boston and New York and their environs were the hardest hit. The weather service warned of gusts of wind at speeds of 80 to 120 kilometers per hour and spoke of “almost impossible travel conditions” in the north-east of the USA. He predicted more than a meter of fresh snow for the Boston region alone.

Around 30 centimeters of snow fell in some parts of New York. Mayor Eric Adams called on all New Yorkers to stay at home if possible. Thousands of homeless people sought shelter in the underground network of the metropolis of nine million.

Weather in USA: situation could get worse – warning of bomb cyclone

Other parts of the USA are already affected: a power outage hit 117,000 households in parts of Massachusetts. Frost warnings have even been issued for the south. In Florida, people have been urged to beware of iguanas that could fall from trees, paralyzed by the cold. The animals can weigh up to nine kilograms.

And things could get worse: According to the weather service, the snow and ice storm is likely to continue to intensify rapidly, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as a “bomb cyclone”. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul advised citizens to stay home over the weekend. (dpa/kat)