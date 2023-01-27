President Joe Biden spoke with Mrs. RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, respectively mother and stepfather of Tire Nichols, the young African American who died in early January after being beaten upon arrest by 5 officers. According to the White House, Biden expressed his condolences and praised the courage and strength of the family.

The Memphis police chief, in view of the release of Nichols’ video, spoke of images “perhaps worse” than those of the beating of Rodney King.